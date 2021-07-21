Colt baseball
Washington A won twice this week in the Chartiers Valley Baseball Association Colt League.
Washington A down West Mifflin 5-0 and Mt. Lebanon, 9-1.
Cole Carl was the winning pitcher against West Mifflin and Luke Lacock had two doubles for Washington A.
Cameron Schofield was the winner against Mt. Lebanon and Landon Urcho had 3 RBI.
In the majors
Marcus Stroman pitched one-hit ball for eight innings, Dominic Smith launched a grand slam and the New York Mets cruised to a 7-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
- Austin Meadows hit a two-out, two-run single in the ninth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays rallied past the Baltimore Orioles 5-4 on Wednesday.
- Brad Keller is doing his part to make sure the Kansas City Royals withstand the injuries that have decimated their starting rotation.
Keller earned his first win in over six weeks Wednesday to help the Royals complete a season sweep of the Milwaukee Brewers with a 6-3 victory.