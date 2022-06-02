Athletes honored
Washington & Jefferson College junior outfielder/pitcher Tyler Horvat earned D3baseball.com Fifth Team All-America honors Wednesday morning in recognition of his performance put together during the 2022 campaign.
This marks the second straight season that Horvat has earned All-America status. He was a First Team selection by D3baseball.com a season ago. Earlier this week, Horvat earned All-Region 7 Second Team honors as a utility player from both D3baseball.com and the American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA).
Horvat produced another exceptional season as one of the top two-way players in NCAA Division III Baseball in 2022. Offensively, he ranked first in on-base percentage (.494) and in batting average (.445) among Presidents’ Athletic Conference players. He scored 38 runs and tallied 30 RBI out of his leadoff spot. Despite missing 10 games, his 65 hits ranked second best among conference players. Horvat was also a threat on the base paths, stealing 21 bases in 25 attempts. He finished with 22 multi-hit games, which included a four-hit effort at Franciscan on April 23.
Horvat had eight consecutive games, which included six postseason games, with multiple hits from May 7 through May 21.
- Washington & Jefferson College junior Colin Robinson earned PING NCAA Division III honorable mention All-America Thursday afternoon, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
A total of 27 golfers were named honorable mention All-America.
Waynesburg adds coach
The 2022 Presidents’ Athletic Conference champion Waynesburg University softball team is welcoming back a familiar face to the program. Former Yellow Jacket infielder Megan Walker, who played for Waynesburg in 2019 before injuries cut her collegiate career short, will be back on the bench as a graduate assistant.
“I find it awesome that life comes around full circle. Softball was always a huge part of my life, and I always wanted to be a coach. With that, I never envisioned I would be the assistant coach of a collegiate team, especially at my alma mater,” Walker said. “I am so happy with how this next chapter of my life fell into place. Waynesburg University is such a great campus, and I am looking forward to adding to the community.”
During her one-and-only season with the Jackets, Walker started all 26 games in which she appeared. She hit .304 with two doubles, a triple, three RBIs and 10 runs scored. Prior to coming to Waynesburg, she was a standout at nearby Carmichaels High School. During her decorated playing career with the Mighty Mikes, Walker received a slew of awards and honors, including being named a 2017 PIAA all-state selection.
In the majors
Alek Manoah pitched into the eighth inning, Teoscar Hernández homered and the Toronto Blue Jays extended their winning streak to eight games by beating the Chicago White Sox 8-3 Thursday.
- Corey Kluber excelled again at Globe Life Field, pitching six solid innings as the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Texas Rangers 3-1 on Thursday.
Pony baseball
Chambers Insurance downed Marthinsen & Salvitti in a Founder’s League Pony baseball game.
Anthony Giorgi had a double, triple and home run and Ian Migyanko had a double among his three hits for Chambers. Winning pitcher Asher Donley hit a double.
Hayden Stack and Ben Priest had doubles for Marthinsen & Salvitti.