Bentworth girls soccer eliminated
Renae Morhbacher scored four times to pace Freedom to a 7-2 victory over Bentworth in the third-place match in the WPIAL Class A playoffs.
Morhbacher scored two goals in each of the halfs for Freedom (21-1).
Bentorth finished with an 18-3 record.
Belle Vernon falls
McKenzie Taranto scored two goals as West Allegheny blanked Belle Vernon, 3-0, in the third-place match in the WPIAL Class AAA playoffs.
Kenzie Everest had the other goal for WA (16-3). BV ends the season at 16-5.
C-M upends P-R
Canon-McMillan stopped No. 2-seed Pine-Richland in the WPIAL Class 4A volleyball tournament.
Katie Weston finished with 42 digs. Following her, were Morgan Galligan with 21 digs and Sam Parker with 19. Bella MacFarland also had some strong defense against Pine’s biggest hitter.
Jenna Vogen finished with 16 kills and Sam Parker had 12, Galligan 11 and Abby Thornbury 9. Assisting our hitters where Galligan with 25 assists, Lauren Reid with 19, and Weston with seven. Weston finished with 4 aces and Galligan had 3. Vicky Manda had 3 big blocks on the net. The championship will be played this Saturday at Fox Chapel at 6 p.m.