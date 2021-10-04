In high school soccer
Colton Lusk scored twice to help Bentworth shutout Chartiers-Houston 3-0 in boys action.
Julian Hays added the other goal.
n Two girls accounted for seven girls as Trinity shut out Uniomtowm 10-0 in Section 2 of Class 3A.
Alyssa Clutter scored four goals and Courtney Lowe added three goals.
n Makayla Rogers scored 7:16 in the first overtime as Steel Valley downed Chartiers-Houston, 4-3.
Ashley Horvath scored two goals and Ella Richey added one for the Bucs.
n Ashlyn Basinger scored four times and added an assists in Waynesburg’s 5-0 defeat of Brownsville.
Lake Litwinovitch scored a goal and added an assist for the Raiders. Taylor Sibert and Kaley Rohanna each had an assist.
n Belle Vernon shut out Chartiers Valley, 3-0, in girls action. Farrah Reader scored twice and assists on another for BV.
Victoria Rodriguez registered her fourth shutout for the Leopards (7-2, 10-3).
Former NASCAR driver killed
Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday.
The 31-year-old Townley, who raced eight seasons, had the weapon at some point before he was fatally wounded by Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Laura Townley, 30, was shot and wounded, it said.
John Wes Townley died after being taken to a hospital. The woman was seriously injured but is expected to survive, police said.
Investigators were trying to determine whether the Townleys remained married, but they clearly were estranged, said Lt. Shaun Barnett, a police spokesman. The relationship between Laura Townley and Anderson also wasn’t clear.
No charges were filed immediately in the shooting, which happened Saturday night, and an investigation continued. Police are trying to determine whether Townley showed up at the house with the hatchet or got it there, Barnett said.
Townley made 186 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, NASCAR’s lower two national divisions. His victory in the Truck Series at Las Vegas six years ago Sunday was the only national series win of his career.
Townley drove a car owned by his father Tony Townley, who helped found the vehicle’s primary sponsor, the Zaxby’s restaurant chain.