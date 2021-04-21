Players honored
Washington & Jefferson College senior forward Alie Seto (Allison, Pa./Brownsville) was named a First Team All-Great Lakes Region selection by D3hoops.com, the organization announced Wednesday morning.
Seto becomes the first W&J women’s basketball player to earn All-Region honors from D3hoops.com since Beka Bellhy was named to the Third Team in 2016.
Nicole Heffington (John Carroll) and Kenedy Schoonveld (Hope) were named Co-Players of the Year in the Great Lakes Region. Seto, Heffington and Schoonveld were joined by Olivia Voskuil (Hope) and Maddie Haberthy (Mount St. Joseph) on the First Team. Grove City senior guard Jess Bowen joined Seto as the lone PAC players to garner All-Region selection in 2021. Bowen was listed as a Second Team selection.
- Tyler Kipp of California University was named Golfer of the Week in the PSAC after he closed the season by recording a pair of top-10 finishes and shooting a season-best round of 69 on his last 18 holes of the spring.
He tied for ninth overall and helped the Vulcans capture the team title by just one stroke at the Mercyhurst Invitational on Sunday. At Mercyhurst, Kipp finished second on the team after shooting a seven-over 151 (76-75) while at Lake View Country Club. The Reading native then tied for third place at the Cecil Spadafora Invitational with a three-over 145 (76-69).
Kipp vaulted up 17 places on the individual leader board in the final round with a two-under 69, which tied for the lowest score on Tuesday and marked the lowest score by any Cal U golfer this year.
Pony baseball
Woodcross defeated Washington Hyundai 12-11 in a Founder’s League Pony game Tuesday night.
Hayden Stack had a double and triple for Woodcross. Brock Carrigan and Welcome Woodcaslo had doubles for Washington Hyundai.
At The Meadows
After a week’s hiatus for track maintenance, live racing at The Meadows resumes Wednesday with a 13-race card beginning at 12:45 PM.
The program features the championships of two series for 3-year-olds – the $21,250 Terry Altmeyer Memorial Trot for colts and geldings and the $22,250 Ruby Cook Memorial Pace for fillies.
On the wagering front, the card offers an $863.02 carryover in the final-race Super Hi-5 and a $458.30 carryover in the Pick 5 (race 8).