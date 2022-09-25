In college soccer
A pair of fourth quarter goals gave the visiting Utica Pioneers a 4-2 win over the Washington & Jefferson College field hockey team Saturday afternoon at Cameron Stadium.
The loss W&J to 2-2 in Empire 8 play and 2-5 overall. The Pioneers improve to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in E8 play.
n Saint Vincent College scored two goals in the first half and added one more early in the second half before hanging on for a 3-2 win over the visiting Washington & Jefferson College men’s soccer team on Saturday afternoon in Latrobe, Pa.
Eduardo Richa gave SVC an early lead as he tallied an unassisted goal just 3:55 into the match. Richa played a hand in another Saint Vincent score less than four minutes later, as Jose Hurtado scored off a pass from Richa.
Saint Vincent held a 2-0 lead at halftime before scoring again early in the second half. Hurtado found the back of the net once again, scoring just 38 seconds into the second half. The Bearcats held a commanding 3-0 lead but W&J would mount a comeback attempt.
The initial W&J goal was scored by Zach Bowser, which was set up by Jacob Lee in the 65th minute. The Presidents then coupled that goal with another, which was scored in the 82nd minute by McKinley Josep). Ethan Bowser assisted the Joseph goal.
n The California University women’s soccer team was unable to overcome a second-half goal on Saturday afternoon and suffered a 2-1 loss on the road against Gannon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the loss, the Vulcans fall to 1-5-2 overall with a 1-4-2 mark in divisional action. Meanwhile, the Lady Knights improve to 6-1-2 this season with a 5-0-2 record in league competition.
In the opening 10 minutes of the game, both teams combined for one shot which came from Gannon. At the 11:39-mark, redshirt freshman Christyana Sims notched her first career goal off an assist from senior Lindsie Galbreath.
Between the 21st and 22nd minute, Cal maintained its aggression as it recorded a pair of corner kicks and a shot attempt. From the 36th and 44th minute, the Lady Knights were on the attack as they recorded seven shots with one on goal. In the final minute of the first half, Gannon tied the game at 1-1 on a goal from June Monasterio.
n The California University men’s soccer team began its road three-game trip with a 4-1 loss at Seton Hill on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.
With the loss, the Vulcans drop to 1-5-1 this season behind a 0-3 record in conference play. Meanwhile, the Griffins move to 2-6-1 overall with a 1-1-1 mark in divisional competition
Cal attacked early as it tallied two shots on goal within the opening minute of action, first on a header from junior Kobe Norfleet, a Ringgold graduate, and an attempt by senior Adam Wood five seconds later.
Brooke Opferman score a pair of goals while Hannah Clark and Melina Gill also found the net to lead Peters Township to a 4-3 victory over Mt. Lebanon Saturday afternoon.
n Andy Palm had a hat trick as Trinity shut out Chartiers Valley, 3-0. Ryam Torboli recorded the shutout.
A sturdy pair goggles was mandatory attire Sunday in Cleveland’s clubhouse, where impromptu showers of Champagne and beer broke out inside a thick haze of cigar smoke.
The Guardians, baseball’s youngest team, finished an unexpected run to the top of the AL Central.
Rookie Steven Kwan hit a grand slam and drove in a season-high five runs as the Guardians clinched a division championship no one thought possible six months ago with a 10-4 win over the Texas Rangers.
