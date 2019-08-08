Penguins sign Marino
The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed defenseman John Marino to a two-year, entry-level contract, it was announced today by executive vice president and general manager Jim Rutherford.
The two-way deal will run through the 2020-21 campaign.
Marino, 22, was acquired by the Penguins from Edmonton on July 26 in exchange for Pittsburgh’s 2021 sixth-round draft choice. He was originally drafted by the Oilers in the sixth round (154th overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft.
“Adding a young defenseman like John to our organization will be very helpful,” said Rutherford. “His development was accelerated last year and he became a top-10 defenseman in college hockey, giving himself a chance to play at the NHL level.”
The 6-foot-1, 181-pound defenseman played three seasons collegiately for Harvard University of the ECAC Conference, where he tallied 42 points (7G-35A) in 101 career games. This past season, he dressed for 33 games, registering three goals and eight assists for 11 points.
In his freshman season in 2016-17, Marino helped the Crimson to an ECAC Championship and was also named to the NCAA All-Ivy League Second Team. The North Easton, Massachusetts native’s best season with Harvard came during the 2017-18 campaign when he recorded 16 points (2G-14A) and a plus-21 in 33 games.
Prior to college, Marino played one season with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL in 2015-16, finishing second among team defensemen in goals (5), assists (25) and points (30) in 56 games. He also suited up for 11 playoff games, picking up two assists en route to Tri City’s Clark Cup Championship.
Rosie Ruiz dies
Rosie Ruiz, the Boston Marathon course-cutter who was stripped of her victory in the 1980 race and went on to become an enduring symbol of cheating in sports, has died. She was 66.
Ruiz, who was also known as Rosie Vivas, died in Florida of cancer on July 8, according to an obituary that made no mention of her Boston Marathon infamy. Running magazine first made the connection this week, a fitting end to one of the oddest chapters in the history of the race.
"It's a colorful part of the Boston Marathon history, that's for sure," said Bill Rodgers, who won the men's race that year and was immediately suspicious of the woman sitting next to him on the awards podium. "Poor Rosie, she took all the brunt of it."
An unknown who didn't look or act like she had just run 26.2 miles, Ruiz finished first in the women's division in Boston in 1980 in a then-record time of 2 hours, 31 minutes, 56 seconds. Even as she was awarded her medal and the traditional olive wreath, her competitors wondered how a woman they hadn't ever heard of — or seen on the course — could have won.
"We knew that she had jumped in. We, who knew what the marathon was, we got it," Rodgers told The Associated Press on Thursday. "She wasn't sweating enough; she had on a heavy shirt; she didn't know about running.
"I was with her the next day on TV, and she was just crying her head off," Rodgers said, adding that he thought Ruiz wanted to confess. "If she had just said, 'I'm sorry. I made a mistake.' Runners — we all drop out of races — we would have understood."