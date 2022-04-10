Cal pitcher throws no-hitter
Senior Dylan Brosky tossed California University’s first no-hitter since 2014 in a 4-0 win over Indiana in Game 1 of Sunday’s doubleheader.
Cal won the second game 5-4.
Brosky, a graduate of Brownsville High School, walked two and struck out seven. He raised his record to 5-2.
Alston transfers to Loyola of Chicago
Philip Alston, who led the California University men’s basketball team to the third round of the NCAA Division II tournament this year, will transfer to Loyola of Chicago.
In college lacrosse
The Washington & Jefferson men’s lacrosse team battled with Westminster for a good chunk of the first half before the visitors pulled away to take a commanding 17-6 victory Saturday afternoon in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match at Alexandre Stadium.
W&J fall to 5-4 overall and 1-1 in PAC play while Westminster improves to 6-2 overall and 2-0 in the league.
In water polo
Ryley McClellan accounted for 10 goals Saturday as the Washington & Jefferson split a pair of matchups at the CWPA Division III weekend at Connecticut College.
The split puts W&J’s CWPA record at 5-1. They are now 7-6 overall.
In college track
The California University women’s track & field team took seven victories and reached a trio of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying standards at the Ed Fry Invitational hosted by IUP on Saturday.
Junior Kailee Bunyard established a personal record and won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.92.
Teammate Beyoncé Kelly took the high jump (5-5). She has reached the league mark in all three events this season. Fellow junior Darcie Frazier won long jump (17-6). She also placed third in the shot put (34-0 1/4).
The Vulcans won the 400-meter relay as senior Divonne Franklin, Frazier, junior Tatyana Young and freshman Vanessa Damone crossed in 49.99.
Junior Sydney Urbine recorded her first collegiate win in the 800 run by more than 2.6 seconds after crossing in 2:30.83.
Senior Shantel Springer set a PR and won the hammer throw with a distance of 40.08 meters (131-6). She also placed second in the shot (37-2 1/4) and ranked third in the discus (95-1).
Junior Anna Ebersole won the javelin with a PR of 108-5. She also finished second in the long jump (16-7). Sophomore Mariah Mosko set PRs in the discus and javelin, plus placed second in the hammer.
n Senior Jalen Cloud improved his NCAA provisional mark in the triple jump on Saturday, as the Vulcans won six individual events at the Ed Fry Invitational hosted by IUP.
Cloud won the triple jump with a PR of 14.85 meters (48-8 3/4).
Senior Matt Collins won two individual events while reaching a pair PSAC qualifying marks. He posted the victory and set a PR in the hammer throw (159-1). Collins also won the discus (143-11).
In high school baseball
Chartiers-Houston scored three runs in the top of the fifth to rally for a 6-5 victory over McGuffey Saturday.
Ryan Parise knocked in two runs for the Bucs and Justice Buckingham walked with the bases loaded to break a 5-5 game.
Austin Hall doubled for McGuffey.
n A four-run second and two-run fifth pushed Laurel Highland to an 8-6 victory over Trinity, the third strait loss for the Hillers.
Zach McClenathan had a double and Matt Robaugh a triple for the Hillers.
Alex McClain had two RBI and Carson D’Amico scored twice for LH.