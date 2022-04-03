In high school baseball
Andrew Bredel doubled twice and pitched three scoreless innings to lead Burgettstown to a 6-3 win over Chartiers-Houston in a Class 2A, Section 4 game.
Eric Kovach and AJ Kuzior each went 2 for 3 with a double for the Blue Devils (2-0, 2-1).
Jake Mele singled and doubled for Chartiers-Houston (0-2, 0-3).
- Wes Parker homered and Nick Sampson went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs to lead Peters Township to a 6-2 win over Shaler in a nonsection game.
Jake Lutte also had two hits for the 4-0 Indians.
Miguel Hugas and Alex Venezia homered for Shaler (2-1).
In high school softball
Waynesburg scored five runs in top of the fifth inning to finally put away Paducah, Ky, 10-7 in a nonsection game.
Kayleigh Varner drove in three runs and Riley Hixenbaugh knocked in two runs for the Raiders.
- Devan Clark gave up one run on four hits, struck out 12 strikeouts and went 2 for 4 at the plate to lead Mapletown to a 9-1 nonsection win over California.
Isabella Garneck went 1 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored for the Maples (2-0).
Kayla Saeli singled and doubled for California (1-1).
- Dani Vecchio tossed a complete game, five-hit shutout and drove in the contest’s only run to lead Ringgold a 1-0 nonsection win over Charleroi.
Vecchio singled home Karlie Russell in the top of the first inning for the Rams (1-2). She struck out six and walked none.
Sofia Celaschi gave up only three hits and two walks while striking out 11 in the complete-game loss for the 0-2 Cougars.
In college baseball
Senior catcher Justin Stewart delivered a go-ahead grand slam in the bottom of the sixth inning on Saturday afternoon, as California University split a doubleheader against Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action at Wild Things Park with a 5-4 victory in Game 1 and a 2-0 loss in Game 2.
With the split, the California University of Pennsylvania baseball team moves to 16-6 this season with a 2-2 mark in league play. The teams have split the last 10 meetings at Wild Things Park dating back to the 2017 season. Meanwhile, The Rock stands at 14-4 overall and 2-4 in divisional action.
In college softball
The Westminster softball team swept Washington and Jefferson at home in its Presidents’ Athletic Conference opener in a doubleheader. The Titans won game one 5-0 and game two 10-2.
Game one was highlighted by the fifth inning as Westminster (13-2, 2-0 PAC) scored three runs.
In game two, the Titans were able to jump out to a 3-0 lead in the third and controlled the lead for the remainder of the game.
- The California University Vulcans opened Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play with a doubleheader sweep over No. 24 Seton Hill on Saturday afternoon at Lilley Field, winning 6-1 in Game 1 and 5-1 in Game 2.
With the win, the Vulcans improved to 12-7 this season behind a 2-0 mark in league play. The Vulcans swept the Griffins for the first time since the 2017 season, plus earned their first victory over a nationally-ranked team since the 2016 NCAA Tournament. Meanwhile, Seton Hill falls to 22-5 overall behind an 0-2 mark in league action.
In Game 1, the Vulcans scored four runs in the bottom of the third and limited one of the top-scoring offenses in the conference to just one run to earn the victory.
In Game 2, five different Vulcans scored one run as Cal used three runs in the second and a pair of home runs to secure the doubleheader sweep.