Additional information
Additional information was made available for Bella Hess of Chartiers-Houston and Olivia Ulom of Canon-McMillan on their selection to the all-state softball teams.
Hess had a .629 batting average and did not strike out during the season. She led the team in most offensive categories, including runs (38) and average. In centerfield, she made only two errors in 34 chances and even stepped up to pitch and play shortstop when needed despite being left-handed.
Her on-base percentage was .671 and OPS was 1.591. In the playoffs, she batted .833 and is one of a handful of players who made first team two years in a row.
Ulom had .465 batting average, hit 8 doubles, had five home runs, drove in 21 RBI and scored 22 runs. She struck out only five times all season.
Ulom, a Division I recruit by St. Francis, is a first baseman but played second base all season to fill a team need.
At The Meadows
Amelias Courage A let All Day Sunshine do the heavy lifting on the front, then blew by her in the lane to capture Wednesday’s feature at The Meadows, a $10,300 Filly & Mare Conditioned Pace.
All Day Sunshine fiercely protected her rail starting position, discouraging an effective outside flow. But her 1:23 three-quarters in the slop left her vulnerable to the pocket-sitting Amelias Courage A, who moved outside for Dan Rawlings and scored in 1:51.4. All Day Sunshine saved place, 1-¾ lengths back, with Royaltywestho a rallying third.
Richard Perfido trains the winner, a 7-year-old daughter of Courage Under Fire-American Dreamer who lifted her lifetime bankroll to $208,355, for Win Rhythm Stables.