In high school football
Moon needed two days but ended up with a 29-26 victory over Peters Township in a Secion 1 game in Class 5A.
The game was halted Friday night by lightning with Moon holding a 14-13 lead. The game was scheduled to conclude the follwing morning.
- Cornell outscored Burgettstown 21-7 in the second half on the way to a 34-14 victory in a Section 3-A game Saturday.
Raequan Troutman returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown and Tim Henderson caught a 40-yard pass from quarterback Sincere Kimbrough. Troutman and Kimbrough would score on runs.
Burgettstown’s Jackson LaRocka led all rushers with 16 carries for 81 yards.
Burgettstown TDs were scored by Caleb Russell on a 5 yard run and on a 14 yard TD pass from LaRocka to AJ Kuzior.
- Alston Csutoros scored four touchdown as Beth-Center downed Charleroi 39-22 in a game with a long lightning delay at halftime.
Csutoros scored on runs of 2, 5 and 43 yards and caught a 26-yards touchdown pass from Dom Revi.
In boys soccer
Jared Wagget scored two goalto help Chartiers-Houston to a 4-2 victory over South Side Beaver.
Tyler Weber and Addison Hanq scored the other goals for Chartiers-Houston.Rob Chaubanne scored both goals for South Side Beaver.
In girls soccer
Lola Yendel scored three goals and added an asssist as McGuffey defeated Brownsville, 10-5, in a Section 3-AA match Saturday.
Lydia Henderson also had a hat trick and assist for the Highlanders. Maddy Supler and Sensi Yendel scored two goals apiece.
- CeCe Scott had a goal and an assist and Irene Doleno also found the back of the net as Peters Township defeated Mt. Lebanon 2-1 Saturday afternoon at Peters Twp High School.
- Mars defeated South Fayette, 2-1, Saturday. No further information was made available to the O-R.
- Southmoreland defeated Waynesburg, 5-0, Saturday. No further information was made available to the O-R.
- Sarah Powell scored the only goal of the game in Canon-McMillan’s 1-0 victory over Bethel Park Saturday.
Cece Butera recorded the shutout for the Big Macs.
In college soccer
Two goals in the first half by Chatham gave the host Cougars a 2-0 win over the Washington & Jefferson women’s soccer team Saturday afternoon in Pittsburgh.
The defending PAC champion Cougars improve to 6-3-1 overall and 4-0 in PAC play. The loss drops the Presidents to 5-7-1 overall and 2-2 in conference games.
Morgan Anderson and Malia Hinton scored in the 14th and 24th minutes of play to give the Cougars all they would need.
- The Washington & Jefferson College men’s soccer team suffered a 5-0 setback Saturday afternoon at Chatham in Presidents’ Athletic Conference action.
Ryan Tahbaz was the difference maker for the Cougars, as the senior scored four goals in a Senior Day victory. The contest was scoreless until the 31st minute when Tahbaz tallied his initial goal of the game.
- California University suffered a 3-0 loss against Seton Hill in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility on Saturday afternoon after being forced to play a ‘man down’ for virtually the entire contest after a red card was issued just over two minutes into the contest.
With the loss, the Vulcans dropped to 1-7-2 this season with a 1-3-1 mark in divisional play. Meanwhile, the Griffins improve to 6-3-1 overall behind a 3-0-0 record in conference action.