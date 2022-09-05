In high school soccer
Ava Capozolla scored the game-winner at the 4:13 mark of overtime to give Chartiers-Houston a 2-1 victory over Trinity in a non-section match.
Lexi Durkacs gave the Bucs a 1-0 lead but Abby Higgins tied it at the 19:00 mark.
n South Fayette girls shut out Gateway, 2-0, in a non-section match on Sunday.
The Lions fell to Bethel Park, 1-0, on Saturday.
n Trinity boys shut out Chartiers-Houston, 5-0, in a non-section match.
n Burrell defeated Waynesburg girls, 3-1, in a non-section match Sunday. Kaley Rohanna scored the lone goal for the Raiders on an assist from Ashlyn Basinger.
In a Saturday match, Basinger had four goals and four assists in a 5-0 victory over Steel Valley. Rylie Rastoka had a goal and assist for the Raiders.
n Bentworth fell twice over the weekend, 3-2 against Albert Gallatin and 3-2 to Laurel Highlands.
Tessa Charpentier and Emily Kisner each scored a goal for Bentworth.
n McGuffey defeated Southside Beaver 1-0 on a goal by Lydia Henderson. Julia Franz had the assist.
n Trevor Kovatch had a goal and two assists in Belle Vernon’s 5-0 win over McKeesport.
Wyatt Zarichnak, Preston Rathway, Jackson Coneybeer and Nathaniel Kikel also added a goal.
Aaron Judge kept up his bruising pace and hit his major league-leading 54th home run, connecting for the third straight day and sending the New York Yankees over the Minnesota Twins 5-2 on Monday.
Judge has homered in five of his last seven games for the AL East leaders. He snapped a 2-2 tie in the sixth inning when he hit a 3-1 slider from Trevor Megill (3-2) into the second deck in left.
n Kevin Gausman made a triumphant return to Camden Yards and Teoscar Hernández homered, leading the Toronto Blue Jays to a 7-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday in the opener of a doubleheader.
Gausman (11-9) allowed two runs and seven hits in 6 2/3 innings in his first start at Baltimore since he was traded from the Orioles to Atlanta in 2018.
