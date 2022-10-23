College swimming
The California Vulcans swimming team continued their season-opening road trip on Saturday afternoon with dual wins over Frostburg State and host Davis & Elkins after capturing a combined five event victories (three individual).
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The California Vulcans swimming team continued their season-opening road trip on Saturday afternoon with dual wins over Frostburg State and host Davis & Elkins after capturing a combined five event victories (three individual).
California improved to 4-0 overall this year after sweeping a pair of tri-meets this weekend. The Vulcans earned a 125-77 win against the Bobcats and claimed a 122.5-81.5 victory over the host Senators.
n The Washington & Jefferson College swimming & diving capped off their jam packed weekend of meets with two wins against Bethany. The Presidents claimed both wins for the men’s and women’s programs in close fashion. The W&J women won by an 88-78 margin while the men edged Bethany by a 89-87 score.
The W&J men were led by sophomore Nathan Smith, who posted first place finishes in the 100 butterfly (57.41) and first place in the 200 butterfly (2:17.40).
Led by top-three finishes from junior Malia Anderson and senior Sydney Urbine, the California Vulcans women’s cross country team placed second in the team standings at the Bill Lennox Invitational hosted by Slippery Rock on Saturday morning at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds.
California finished second in the standings with 72 points behind four top-25 runners. Host Slippery Rock captured the invitational title by totaling 38 points with a trio of top-10 finishers.
The Waynesburg University women’s soccer team hosted Penn State Beaver for a rare late-season non-Presidents’ Athletic Conference game on Saturday night. The Yellow Jackets picked up an 11-0 win over the visiting Lions.
The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Waynesburg (4-7-5) and featured eight different goal scorers. Sophomore Haley Johnson led the charge with her first hat trick of the season. Johnson tallied three goals on eight total shots, seven of which were on goal.
Sophomore Sutton Clark tallied two goals and an assist on the evening.
n The California University men’s soccer team suffered a 2-0 loss to Gannon at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility on Saturday afternoon in a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West matchup.
The Vulcans fell to 3-10-1 this season with a 1-7 record in divisional record. Meanwhile, the Golden Knights improve to 11-3-2 overall behind a 5-1-2 mark in league play.
n The California Vulcans women’s soccer team suffered a 3-1 loss versus Gannon at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility on Saturday afternoon in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West competition.
The Vulcans dropped to 5-8-2 overall with a 5-7-2 conference record. Meanwhile, the Lady Knights advance to 10-2-4 this season behind a 9-1-4 league mark.
n The Washington & Jefferson men’s soccer team got shutout at Bethany by a 2-0 score in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match Saturday afternoon at Bison Stadium.
Neither team was able to crack the scoreboard in the first half, as the teams entered halftime scoreless through the first 45 minutes.
The Bison snapped the scoreless streak in the 60th minute of play as Sebastian Arrocain found the back of the net.
n The Washington & Jefferson College women’s soccer team recorded a pair of goals in a 10-minute span to pick up a 2-0 victory over Bethany College in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match Saturday afternoon at Bison Stadium.
Freshman forward Audrey Chapman opened the scoring with a header into the back of the net in the 42nd minute.
W&J doubled up its lead early in the second half when sophomore Hannah Goldman tallied her first collegiate goal.
The Washington & Jefferson College field hockey team secured a crucial victory over the visiting Keuka College Wolves Saturday afternoon in Empire 8 action at Cameron Stadium.
The win improves the Presidents to 5-3 in E8 play and 6-8 overall. The victory helps W&J clinch a spot in the upcoming six-team Empire 8 Championship Tournament. Kueka drops to 3-5 in the conference and 4-12 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.