Sirianni honored
The Board of Directors of the Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame announced Washington & Jefferson head football coach Mike Sirianni as an inductee into the Class of 2021. The announcement was made in the organization's monthly newsletter released on Monday, Dec. 1.
Sirianni is one of 11 individuals who will be formally inducted at a time to be determined. Current New York State Covid-19 restrictions prevent our annual Induction Banquet on Presidents' Day in February 2021. The new honorees will bring the total number of CSHOF inductees to 220.
A 1990 graduate of Southwestern Central High School in Jamestown, N.Y., Sirianni earned four letters in track & field, three letters in basketball and two letters in football while competing for the Trojans. Sirianni then went on to be a three-year starter and two-time All-Ohio Athletic Conference honoree for Mount Union. He was a member of the Purple Raiders 1993 Division III National Championship team. He was also a four-time OAC triple jump champion while at Mount Union.
Sirianni served as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at W&J from 1999 through 2002 before taking the reins as head coach. Sirianni has put together one of the top winning percentages among collegiate football coaches during this time. He has compiled a 156-36 record during his 17 seasons as head coach.
A seven-time Presidents' Athletic Conference Coach of the Year, the 2012 D3football.com South Region Coach of the Year and the 2017 American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) Region 2 Coach of the Year, Sirianni has led W&J to the postseason in 15 of his 17 seasons, including 11 NCAA playoff appearances. His squads have won at least nine games 12 times, including three-straight, 10-plus win seasons from 2006-08. Sirianni has led W&J to eight PAC championships during his tenure.
The Chautauqua Sports Hall of Fame is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, incorporated in 1981 to honor and preserve the sports history of Chautauqua County, New York. The CSHOF is an all-volunteer group governed by a thirty-member Board of Directors elected annually.
At The Meadows
He may have lost a bit of the speed that helped him win more than $1 million, but at 13, Dream Out Loud N is as game as they come. In fact, he’ll be seeking his seventh straight victory Friday at The Meadows. The Bettor’s Delight-Nothin Butadreamer gelding leaves from post 5, race 9, with Brady Brown driving for trainer Zach Tackett and owner My Buddy Stables.
Dream Out Loud N began racing in the U.S. at 4 when he was brought here by the late Joe Muscara, one of the most astute, prolific and successful importers of New Zealand talent. It was for Muscara Racing Stable in 2016 that he enjoyed his best year, banking $173,415. Although he finished third in two legs of the Levy series, he has no real signature wins on his card. Rather, throughout his career, he’s always shown up, getting big checks in rich races.
But as he began to drift downward through classes, he caught the attention of Tackett, who remembered watching the horse race years before.
“When I worked for Nifty Norman, I saw him win in 1:48.3 with a broken hopple,” recalls Tackett, who learned the business from his grandfather, Ohio-based owner/trainer Clarence Gillum. “He was one of the best horses out there.”
And, as many horsemen, Tackett is especially fond of the offspring of Bettor’s Delight.
“He’s my all-time favorite sire, so I look high and low for horses by him. When you take Bettor’s Delight and add the durability of a New Zealand horse, that’s how you get a horse like this guy. I tell everybody: If you have a barn full of Bettor’s Delights, you’ll never be broke.”
Thus, when Tackett and My Buddy Stables noticed that the old boy was racing for a $10,000 tag Nov. 8 at Harrah’s Philadelphia, they grabbed him.
Friday’s race will be career start 256 for Dream Out Loud N, but he has fewer physical issues than most warhorses.
“He has one bad suspensory up front, but the rest of him is pretty solid,” Tackett says. “He’s had it so long that it’s something he just goes with.
“He’s a ball of energy. Every day, he’s sitting at the front of the gate. He’s the first one screaming for his lunch. He’s truly a pleasure. Horses like him help people like me.”
On Friday, Dream Out Loud will race as a $12,500 claimer, and Tackett knows he might make an attractive claim at that price. Still, he’s comfortable with the possibility of losing the gallant gelding,
“If he races in higher classes, it will put a lot more stress on his body,” Tackett says. “I want to keep him where he’s confident and winning. That’s where he needs to be to flourish like he has been.”