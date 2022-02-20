Howard hits Wisconsin coach
Angry about Wisconsin calling a late timeout, Michigan coach Juwan Howard began arguing in the postgame handshake line.
Moments later, he hit a Badgers assistant in the head, and mayhem followed.
The Wolverines’ inability to boost their NCAA Tournament credentials was the least of their concerns after a 77-63 loss Sunday at No. 15 Wisconsin. Their head coach could be facing major discipline after his poke turned a pushing-and-shoving scrum into a punch-filled brawl.
Howard struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft after jawing with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard during the handshake line. The Big Ten said it planned to “take swift and appropriate disciplinary action when it completes its review.”
During his postgame news conference, Howard said he didn’t like Wisconsin calling for a timeout with 15 seconds left and the Badgers leading by 15.
“I thought it was not necessary at the moment, especially being a large lead,” Howard said.
Gard said he called the timeout because his reserves were in the game and only had four seconds to get the ball past midcourt. A timeout gives them 10 seconds.
In college baseball
The 17th ranked Washington & Jefferson College baseball team opened the 2022 campaign with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Mount Union in non-conference action Sunday afternoon at Ross Memorial Park. The Presidents held on in game one for a 4-3 victory before overcoming an early deficit to take game two by an 8-5 score to complete the sweep.
In Game 1, W&J starting pitcher Henry Litman escaped an early jam, as the senior stranded a pair of Mount Union runners in scoring position. All three first inning outs recorded by Litman were strikeouts.
In Game 2, Mount Union built a 4-0 lead in the nightcap, as the visitors scored a run each in the first and second innings before adding two more in the third.
The W&J bats came alive in the bottom of the third inning. The Presidents scored five runs on just two hits to claim a 5-4 advantage. Senior Alec Jackson and sophomore Connor Helm walked and singled, respectively, to open the inning. Junior outfielder Evan Sante delivered a go-ahead grand slam. The slam was Sante’s fifth career home run.