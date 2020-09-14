H.S. soccer

Alyssa Clutter scored four goals to help Trinity knock off Ringgold, 8-3, In a Section 2 match in Class 3-A.

n Ashley Horvath scored four times to help Chartiers-Houston to a 7-1 victory over Charleroi in a Section 2-A game.

Alyssa Wright and Kayla Brose also scored for the Bucs. Madison Smith stopped 16 of 17 shots.

Bella Coratta scored the only goal for Charleroi.

n Yough defeated Waynesburg, 5-2, in a Section 3-AA match.

Kali Shriver and Ashlyn Basinger each had a goal for Waynesburg.

n Tyler Berish score four goals as Beth-Center routed California, 6-1, in a soccer opener.

Garrett Poland and Bryce Bobbs had the other scores for the Raiders. Josh Hunter made six saves,

Cory Frick had the goal for California.

n Hunter Meade scored in overtime too give Belle Vernon a 2-1 victory over Ringgold in a Section 2 match of Class 3A.

Nick Nagy scored in the first half for BV and Ringgold tied it in the second half with a goal.

n Juliam Hays scored all the goals for Bentworth in a 3-2 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a Section 4-A game.

Landon Urcho stopped 11 of 13 shots by Chartiers-Houston.

n Steel Valley scored four second half goals to take a 5-2 victory from Bentworth in a Section 2-A game.

Reagan Schreiber and Malory Schreiber scored a goal for Bentworth.

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Purchase a Subscription