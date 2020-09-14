H.S. soccer
Alyssa Clutter scored four goals to help Trinity knock off Ringgold, 8-3, In a Section 2 match in Class 3-A.
n Ashley Horvath scored four times to help Chartiers-Houston to a 7-1 victory over Charleroi in a Section 2-A game.
Alyssa Wright and Kayla Brose also scored for the Bucs. Madison Smith stopped 16 of 17 shots.
Bella Coratta scored the only goal for Charleroi.
n Yough defeated Waynesburg, 5-2, in a Section 3-AA match.
Kali Shriver and Ashlyn Basinger each had a goal for Waynesburg.
n Tyler Berish score four goals as Beth-Center routed California, 6-1, in a soccer opener.
Garrett Poland and Bryce Bobbs had the other scores for the Raiders. Josh Hunter made six saves,
Cory Frick had the goal for California.
n Hunter Meade scored in overtime too give Belle Vernon a 2-1 victory over Ringgold in a Section 2 match of Class 3A.
Nick Nagy scored in the first half for BV and Ringgold tied it in the second half with a goal.
n Juliam Hays scored all the goals for Bentworth in a 3-2 victory over Chartiers-Houston in a Section 4-A game.
Landon Urcho stopped 11 of 13 shots by Chartiers-Houston.
n Steel Valley scored four second half goals to take a 5-2 victory from Bentworth in a Section 2-A game.
Reagan Schreiber and Malory Schreiber scored a goal for Bentworth.