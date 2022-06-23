Rahman shines
Jadon Rahman of North Strabane, won the gold medal in the 800 meter race this past weekend, June 17-19, 2022 at the Adidas Outdoor National Track Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. Competing against other premier half-milers in the “National Elite” 17-18 year old age division, Rahman and the other athletes earned their participation in this meet by attaining national qualifying time standards in their events in recent months.
Rahman also earned a 6th place medal in the 400meter race at the same Adidas competition on Friday with a time of 49.2 seconds.
He is a 2022 graduate of Canon-McMillan High School where he holds the school’s outdoor 800meter, individual, indoor and outdoor 4x400meter relay team, and indoor 4x200meter relay team records.
He will attend Duquesne University this fall where he will study Computer Science and run for the Dukes track team.
In the majors
Tyrone Taylor hit a three-run homer, Willy Adames added a solo shot and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the St. Louis Cardinals 6-4 on Thursday to split a four-game series with their NL Central rivals.
Taylor’s drive to left field on a 2-1 sinker from Dakota Hudson (5-4) in the fourth inning gave the Brewers a 4-2 lead and snapped a streak of 46 1/3 innings without allowing a homer by the Cardinals right-hander.
Adames took Hudson deep leading off the fifth to make it 5-3.
- Freddie Freeman insisted he hasn’t had much time yet to ponder his pending return to Atlanta, where he was the beloved face of the Braves franchise and helped bring a World Series championship to the city last season.
The Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman, who hit a home run drove in three runs in a 10-5 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, has been brushing aside the questions about what’s sure to be an emotional weekend.
“I haven’t really thought about it yet,” he said. “Just looking forward to getting home and seeing my family. They’ve been in Atlanta for a couple days. I’ve been asked a couple times, and I just kind of say no, not (talking) right now.”