Soccer
Ashley Horvath score her second goal with 3:28 left in regulation to give Chartiers-Houston a 3-3 tie with Steel Valley in Section 2-A.
Alyssa Wright added the other goal for C-H (4-3-1, 4-5-1).
Lydya Alexandroff scored two goals for Steel Vallley (8-0-1, 9-0-1).
n Emma Herriott and Lexi Twaddle each had a goal in Canon-McMillan’s 2-0 victory over Baldwin in Section 2 of Class 4A.
n Reagan Schreiber scored three goals to lead Bentworth to a 5-2 victory over Seton-LaSalle in Section 2-A.
Mallory Schreiber and Cassidy Sciccitano added the other goals for Bentworth (5-3, 7-3).
Maddy Gasparovic recorded the shutout.
Baldwin is 0-5 and 0-5.
n Peters Township and Moon played to a 1-1 tie in a Section 2 match in Class 4A. Sarah Heisinger scored the goal for PT (5-1-1, 5-1-1).
At the Meadows
Dismissed at 34-1, Jessiejesorjessica stalked the leader from the pocket, then blew by in the lane to spring the upset in Monday’s feature at The Meadows, a $10,800 Conditioned Trot.
Trainer/driver Shawn Johnston used his rail position to hustle Jessiejesorjessica to the pocket, which proved to be the ideal spot once Mawegonow turned back all the early challengers. But Jessiejesorjessica was the stronger mare in the lane, downing Maewegonow by a neck in a career-best 1:54.1. Jeffery P rallied for show.
Gina Young campaigns the winner, a 4-year-old daughter of Justice Hall-Ziggy Wiggy.
Dan Rawlings and Chris Shaw each piloted three winners on the 13-race card.