In college soccer
Senior forward Katie Hahn scored the game-winning goal six minutes into the second overtime to give Washington & Jefferson women’s soccer a 1-0 win Saturday afternoon over Waynesburg University.
The Presidents advanced to the PAC Semifinals on Tuesday against No. 1 Westminster. This win is the first for W&J in the PAC Tournament since 2010.
With its fifth consecutive win, W&J improves to 10-7-2 overall. Waynesburg concludes its season at 8-8-1.
- California University recorded a pair of second-half goals to capture a 2-1 win against Pitt-Johnstown on Senior Day at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility on Saturday afternoon, in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the victory, the Vulcans improved to 4-8-2 this season behind a 3-4-1 mark in conference play. The Vulcans also extended their unbeaten streak against the Mountain Cats to 14 games on Saturday. Meanwhile, UPJ falls to 1-11-2 overall with a 0-7-1 mark in divisional action.
- The California University of Pennsylvania women’s soccer team battled to a 0-0 double-overtime tie against Pitt-Johnstown on Saturday afternoon at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West action.
With the tie, the Vulcans moves to 3-11-1 this season with a 2-5-1 mark in league action. Meanwhile, the Mountain Cats stand at 5-10-2 overall behind a 4-9-2 record in conference play.
In college swimming
California University won five events on Saturday afternoon while closing their weekend road trip with a pair of dual wins over East Stroudsburg and host Kutztown.
With the victories, the Vulcans improve to 6-2 overall in dual meets after posting a 4-0 mark in a pair of tri-meets this weekend against the Warriors and Golden Bears. The Vulcans claimed a 113-67 win over host Kutztown on Saturday and a 100-96 victory against East Stroudsburg.
Sophomore Gabby Miller posted individual victories in the 50 freestyle and 100 freestyle at Kutztown. Junior Rachel Kennedy earned the victory in the 500 freestyle on Saturday.
The 400 freestyle relay of Kennedy, senior Megan Beam, senior Stephanie Gfroerer and Miller won the event by nine-hundredths of a second by posting a time of 3:51.32.
Sophomore Antonia Gheorghita registered a time of 2:07.19 in the 200 freestyle at the tri-meet to win the event by over two seconds.
In field hockey
Despite tallying a season-high 37 shots, the Washington & Jefferson College field hockey team dropped a 2-1 decision in a shootout to Nazareth Saturday afternoon in Empire 8 Field Hockey action at Cameron Stadium.
W&J finishes the season at 3-5 in E8 play and 5-8 overall. The loss eliminated the Presidents from Empire 8 Tournament contention. With the win, Nazareth (5-3 E8, 6-10) snagged the No. 4 seed in the four-team tournament, which starts on Tuesday.
Lindsey Diggan got the Presidents on the board first with an unassisted goal in the 10th minute of the match. Diggan collected a loose ball, dribbled toward the cage and scored past Nazareth goalkeeper Amanda Chuttey. The goal was the sixth of the season for Diggan.
In college volleyball
Sophomore Alayja Floyd (Pickerington, Ohio/Pickerington Central) tallied a season-high six blocks, as the California University of Pennsylvania volleyball team posted a 3-0 victory (25-13, 25-22, 25-13) over Slippery Rock in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) West play at the Convocation Center on Saturday afternoon.
With the win, the Vulcans improved to 11-10 overall with a 6-6 mark in conference action. Cal U sits in a tie for fourth place in the divisional standings with two weeks left of the regular season. Meanwhile, Slippery Rock falls to 5-21 this season behind a 1-11 mark in league play.