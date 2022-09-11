In college soccer
The California University women’s soccer team allowed a pair of goals in the opening 27 minutes on Saturday afternoon in a 2-0 loss at Pitt-Johnstown in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play.
With the loss, the Vulcans drop to 1-2-1 overall while playing its third road contest of the year. Meanwhile, the Mountain Cats improve to 1-2-2 this season.
n Cal rallied from a two-goal deficit in the second half on Saturday afternoon to earn a 2-2 tie at Ohio Dominican in non-conference action.
With the tie, the Vulcans stand at 1-2-1 this season while playing its first road game in nearly two weeks. Meanwhile the Panthers also move to 1-2-1 overall after appearing in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.
n Claude Irankunda converted a penalty kick goal in the last minute of play in the first half allowing the Washington & Jefferson men’s soccer team to claim the lead for good in a 2-1 victory Saturday afternoon against the Capital Comets at Alexandre Stadium.
The Washington & Jefferson men’s water polo team split a pair of matches Saturday at Henry Memorial Natatorium. The Presidents opened the day with an 18-6 win over Penn State Behrend before dropping a 13-5 decision to Augustana to conclude their day.
The split moves W&J to 3-1 overall. They will face Johns Hopkins and Toronto on Sunday.
Sophomore Ian Zimmerman won the individual title and the California University men’s cross country team won the invitational title while opening the season on Saturday morning at the Daemen Alumni Invitational.
The Vulcans had all five entries finish in the top eight, as they totaled 20 points in the 8K event at Bassett Park. The host Wildcats ranked second in the team standings with 43 points. The meet featured seven teams with Cal being the only team competing in the event that was from outside of New York.
n The California University women’s cross country team finished second in the standings at the Daemen Alumni Invitational while opening the 2022 campaign on Saturday morning.
The Vulcans totaled 43 points at the 5K event hosted at Bassett Park. The host Wildcats captured the invitational title with 19 points on Saturday. The meet featured six teams and Cal was the only team to compete in the event that was outside of New York.
Junior Malia Anderson led the team and finished in fourth place in a field of 56 runners with a time of 19:33.1,
The Trinity boys cross country team competed in the Red, White and Blue Cross-Country Invitational Saturday at White Oak Park. In the freshman boys race, the top 25 runners received awards.
Placing for the Hiller boys were Andy Ciampa, who was 6th overall with a time of 18:26, and John Garcia, who was 17th overall with a time of 19:02.
Lydia Henderson and Hannah McDonald each scored two goals to help McGuffey drop Charleroi 5-1 in a Saturday non-section match.
Malia Burt had the other goal for the Highlanders (3-3).
McKenna DeUnger scored for Charleroi (2-3).
n West Mifflin shut out Ringgold 4-0 SAturday in a non-section match.
West Mifflin moved to 5-2 while Ringgold fell to 3-3.
n In a non-section match, Charleroi boys shut out McGuffey, 2-0, handing the Highlanders their first loss of the season..
Ethan Hartley and Matt Burkholder had goals for the Cougars (5-0). McGuffey is 6-1.
