Burgettstown tops OLSH
Brodie Kuzior scored the winning touchdown a 2-yard run in the final minute of regulation to lift Burgettstown to a 22-19 upset win over No. 2 Our Lady of the Sacred Heart in Class A Black Hills Conference football Saturday night.
Kuzior had two touchdown runs and threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Corbin Harrison for the Blue Devils (3-1, 4-2). Quarterback Nehemiah Azeem threw a pair of touchdown passes to Dorrien Tate and rushed for another score for the Chargers (3-1 6-1).
A botched snap foiled a potential game-tying field goal from 36 yards out for OLSH as time expired.
In H.S. soccer
Charleroi shut out Elizabeth-Forward 3-0 in Class A Section 2 Saturday.
Gage Patterson, Bryce Large and Arlo McIntyre scored goals for the Cougars (8-1, 13-1).
In college cross country
The California Vulcans featured a pair of top-10 runners on Saturday morning while finishing fifth in the team standings at the Carnegie Mellon Invitational held in Schenley Park.
The Vulcans men’s cross country team totaled 141 points to place fifth in a field of 12 teams. Slippery Rock earned the invitational title with 56 points with four top-15 runners. The host Tartans ranked second in the field with 77 points and IUP placed third with 91 points.
Junior Noah Bernarding led the team and finished eighth overall with a time of 26:01.1. He posted an average pace time of 5:14 over the eight-kilometer course while competing in a field of 120 runners.
Teammate Jonathan Thrush also registered a top-10 finish after crossing the finish line in 26:05.4 to place 10th overall.
In college soccer
A goal by Nick Cross in the 59th minute of play was the difference as Franciscan University of Steubenville beat the Washington & Jefferson men’s soccer team by a 2-1 score Saturday afternoon in a Presidents’ Athletic Conference match at Trinity Health System Field.
Franciscan scored the lone goal during Saturday’s first half of play. An unassisted score by Jonathan Schriner in the 26th minute gave the Barons the 1-0 lead.
W&J scored the equalizer in the 55th minute of play. Parker Byas notched his fourth goal of the season.
- A pair of first-half goals helped the Vulcans register a 2-1 victory over Pitt-Johnstown on Senior Day in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play on Saturday afternoon at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility.
With the win, the Vulcans advance to 4-5-2 this season with a 4-4-2 record in league action. Cal has won three-straight games for the first time since 2015, which also is the last time it won at least four games in conference play. Meanwhile, the Mountain Cats drop to 4-5-3 overall behind a 4-4-2 conference mark.
Cal jumped ahead early with senior Juliana Cruz gathering a loose ball in front of the for the initial score at the 6:26-mark. In the 21st minute, redshirt freshman Kaylee Elwood converted on a penalty kick to give the Vulcans a 2-0 lead.
- Behind a goal from senior Jake Nebinski in the first half, the California men’s soccer team posted a 1-0 win against Pitt-Johnstown in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West play on Saturday afternoon at the Phillipsburg Soccer Facility.
With the win, the Vulcans improve to 3-6-1 overall with a 1-4 mark in divisional play. Cal, which earned its first home victory of the year, holds a 10-0-1 mark against UPJ since the Mountain Cats joined the league in 2013. Meanwhile, the Mountain Cats fall to 1-8-1 this season behind a 0-5 record in league play.
