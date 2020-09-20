Soccer
Matt Bucha scored two goals to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 4-2 victory over Brentwood in a non-section match,
Nathan Boardley and Nathan Miklos scored the other two goals for C-H. Jared Waggett had two assists.
Riley Wirth and Sergio Garcia tach scored for Brentwood.
• Ashlyn Basinger scored twice and Waynesburg stopped Charleroi, 3-2, in a non section match.
Erin Fitch scored the other goal for Waynesburg.
Bella Corratto and McKenna Dunger scored for Charleroi.
• Avonworth shut out Chartiers-Houston, 6-0, in a non-section dual meet.
• Reagan Schreiber had a hat trick and Mallory Schreiber added two more as Bentworth downed East Allegheny in a non section match.
Tessa Charpentier added two goals and Maleens Rokicki anzi Aloe each score one for the Bearcats.
• Nick Nagy scored the only goal of the game, coming in the second half, as Belle Vernon shut out Trinity, 1-0, in a Section 3 mact in Class AAA.
TJ Watson had six saves for Belle Vernon (4-0, 4-0).
• Charleroi stopped Southmoreland, 1-0, in Section 3-AA. Eben McIntyre scored off an assist by Arlo McIntyre.
• Jilliam Butchki scored a hat trick in a 7-0 victory for Belle Vernon over Elizabeth Forward in a non section match.
Morgan Einodshofer had two goals and four assists for BV (1-1, 2-2). Farrah Reader had a goal and two assists.
Field hockey
Peters Township's field hockey team shut out Upper St. Clair, 3-0.
Sophia Forlino scored twice and Cassidy King had a goal and assist. CeCe Back added an assist.