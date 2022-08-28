Dukes routed by FSU
Florida State showed its offensive identity – running the ball at will – and dominated an FCS program.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Florida State showed its offensive identity – running the ball at will – and dominated an FCS program.
Treshaun Ward, Trey Benson and Lawrance Toafili surpassed 100 rushing yards and Florida State dominated Duquesne 47-7 in a lightning-delayed game on Saturday. The Seminoles ran for 406 yards and opened the season with a victory for the first time since 2016.
Joe Mischler completed a 22-yard touchdown pass to Abdul Janneh in the third quarter for Duquesne.
Lexie Durkacs had a hat trick to lead Chartiers-Houston to a 9-0 victory over Beth-Center Saturday. Amelia Brose scored two goals and Kayla Brose, Allison Wingard, Ava Capazolli and Kayden Buckingham each scored one for the Bucs.
On Sunday, the Bucs defeated Riverside, 7-1, to win the C-H Tournament. Durkacs scored 4 goals and Amelia Brose added two.
n South Fayette girls battled Peters Township to a 1-1 tie in double overtime.
n John Scott had a goal and three assists to help the Bentworth boys down Washington, 7-0.
Jerzy Timlin had two goals and two assists and Ryan Moessnew had two goals and an assist. Ryan Colbert and Aiden McMurray each scored one goal.
Ethan Varesko rushed for 85 yards on 10 carries and scored one touchdown as Beth-Center won its opener, 29-15, over Riverside.
Jonah Sussman rushed 11 times for 57 yards and scored a touchdown for the Bulldogs. Cyncere Cruse and Domonik Revi also scored for B-C.
Serafina Forlini scored three times to help Peters Township girls defeat Upper St. Clair, 7-1.
Ava Zimmer, Bella Elm, Ana Kokosyznski and Cece Backo each scored a goal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.