Pirates drop 2 over the weekend
The Pittsburgh Pirates lost two spring training games over the weekend, 6-4 to Baltimore Saturday and 8-1 to Atlanta Sunday.
In Saturday’s game, Jordan Westburg and Anthony Benboom combined for five RBI.
In Sunday’s game, four Atlanta pitchers combined to allow just one run on three hits.
Lauren Weatherton doubled twice and drove in three runs and Sydney DeGram had four hits, including a double, as Latrobe came away with with an 8-3 win over Belle Vernon at the MVI First Pitch softball showcase Saturday.
Macie McHugh doubled twice and drove in a pair of runs and Gabi Burd singled, doubled, tripled and had two RBI for the Wildcats (4-0). Gracie Sokol and Ava Zubovic homered for Belle Vernon (3-1).
n Alexa Daniels went 3-for-4 with a homer and four RBI to lead Belle Vernon to a 17-1 win over South Allegheny at the MVI First Pitch event. Winning pitcher Olivia Kolowitz, Mia Zubovic and Gracie Sokol also homered for the Leopards. Ava Zubovic singled, doubled and tripled and Maren Metikosh went 3-for-3 with a double. Morgan Mosqueda went 2-for-2 for South Allegheny (1-2).
n Anna Wise went 4-for-5 with a triple and two RBI to lead Brecksville Broadview Heights to a 10-5 win over West Greene in Myrtle Beach. Payton Gilbert went 2-for-3 with a triple and Lexi Six, Emmaline Beazell and Kendra Tharp drove in runs for West Greene (2-2).
Juliana Betts scored four goals and Mallorie LaGamba added three to lead Chartiers Valley to a 13-4 nonsection win over Canon-McMillan. Meghan Torpey and Haylee Phenneger scored two goals apiece for Canon-McMillan.
n South Fayette varsity girls lacrosse beat North Catholic 19-4.
In their first action in two weeks, the California University Vulcans were swept at Seton Hill in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference West opener for both teams on Saturday afternoon, as they suffered a 12-4 loss in Game 1 before dropping a 5-4 contest in Game 2.
With the sweep, Cal falls to 8-6 overall and begins conference action with a 0-2 mark. Meanwhile, the Griffins improve to 13-7 this year with a 2-0 record in PSAC West play after being chosen the preseason favorite.
In Game 2, senior catcher Justin Stewart went 2-for-4 with a triple and a double while tallying two RBI. Sophomore second baseman Santino Marra collected three hits and scored one run. Sophomore third baseman Nathan Meeks notched a pair of hits with an RBI and one walk.
Connor Helm (Murrysville, Pa./Franklin Regional) smacked a walk-off two-run single to help the Washington & Jefferson College baseball team pull out a 5-4 extra inning game one win and eventually a doubleheader sweep of the College of Wooster Friday afternoon in Spring Break action at the RussMatt Central Florida Invitational. W&J won game two by an 8-1 margin to complete the sweep of the Fightin’ Scots.
The sweep improves W&J’s overall record to 11-5. Wooster, a team that advanced to the NCAA Super Regionals last season, drops to 5-8 overall.
The Waynesburg University women’s lacrosse team made more program history during a home non-Presidents’ Athletic Conference match against Spalding on Saturday. The Yellow Jackets rolled to a 19-2 victory over the Golden Eagles.
Saturday’s win accomplished the following: Widest margin of victory ever (17 points), First multi-win season since 2016, Best five-game start since 2015, First season with multiple home wins since 2015, Most goals in a game since scoring 23 in 2015
