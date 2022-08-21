Penguins sign defenseman
The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed college free agent defenseman Jack St. Ivany to a two-year, entry-level contract.
Updated: August 21, 2022 @ 11:09 pm
The contract will run through the 2023-24 season and carries an average annual value of $950,000 at the NHL level.
St. Ivany, 23, played four years of collegiate hockey at Boston College (2020-22) and Yale University (2018-20) where he recorded 12 goals, 48 assists and 60 points in 115 career games. The defenseman had his best season in 2021-22 with Boston College, establishing career highs in games played (35), assists (20) and points (24). In his senior season he was named to the Hockey East Third All-Star Team after ranking fifth among conference defensemen in assists and points.
Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-3, 201-pound defenseman played two seasons in the United States Hockey League with the Sioux Falls Stampede from 2016-18. In 106 career USHL games, St. Ivany recorded seven goals, 39 assists and 46 points and represented the Stampede as an alternate captain during his second season. He was teammates with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins defenseman Colin Swoyer during his two seasons in Sioux Falls.
St. Ivany was originally drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the fourth round (112thoverall) of the 2018 NHL Draft.
