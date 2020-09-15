Wild Things add pitcher
The Washington Wild Things announced the signing of a pitcher to the 2021 roster today, as right hander Max Tannenbaum becomes the newest member of the Wild Things. The Coral Springs, Florida native and Boston, Massachusetts resident pitched for the Baseball Brilliance Sox in this summer’s four-team pod at Wild Things Park.
For Baseball Brilliance, Tannenbaum appeared in seven games and sported a 2.61 ERA over 10.1 innings of work. From the pen, he allowed only four runs (three earned) on eight hits, walked two and fanned 10.
“Max represented himself quite well this summer playing for the Baseball Brilliance Sox. He shows a desire to develop, get better and refine his craft,” said president and general manager Tony Buccilli. “With his ability to challenge and the little funk in his style, we believe Max can be a successful piece in the pen.”
Tannenbaum said the familiarity with the stadium and his pre-summer goals were big factors in his decision to sign.
“Getting to the Frontier League was always a goal of mine post-graduation and I had been working during the offseason to improve to the level of Frontier League pitching so I was thrilled when I got the opportunity to be a part of the Wild Things for the 2021 season,” said Tannenbaum. “That being said, a major reason I wanted to play there was comfort-ability of being able to play at Wild Things Park during this past summer and [the chance I had to] get to know the complex. I know how the park plays and how to be successful there so being able call it home for 2021 was important to me.”
After playing his high school ball at North Broward Prep (Coconut Creek, FL) and winning a regional title there, Tannenbaum matriculated to Babson College, where he spent the next four seasons. The Beavers, who play in Division III’s New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference, won two conference titles, a regional championship, a super-regional title and made the DIII College World Series while Tannenbaum was there.
By the time his career in college wrapped up, the righty was the all-time career appearances leader with 74 appearances in four years and is top 10 in the same category but by single season three times. Overall, Tannenbaum was 7-4 with nine saves in 74.1 innings. He walked only 16 batters and struck out 51 in the 74 appearances, sporting an ERA of 4.36. His walks issued total never surpassed five.
That led to an opportunity with the Road Warrior Black Sox pro baseball organization, and Joe Torre, whose organization fielded the Road Warriors and Baseball Brilliance during the 2020 pod.
2 WVU players test positive
West Virginia's football team has two active confirmed coronavirus cases, coach Neal Brown said Tuesday.
Brown said at his weekly news conference that two freshman walk-ons tested positive, the only such cases in the program.
Brown also said a defensive lineman sat out Saturday's season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky due to contact tracing. Brown identified the lineman as freshman Sean Martin and said he was disappointed because Martin had been expected to play in the opener.
“He’s well. He’s fine. But he missed the game,” Brown said. “He's a guy we wanted to play. He really had his best week of practice last week until he was out. But still, really, really excited about him. I like his makeup, how he's worked since he's been on campus. He's going to be a real bright spot for us.”
West Virginia (1-0) is idle this week and plays at No. 11 Oklahoma State (0-0) on Sept. 26.
• Nate Witowsky scored with 9:00 remaining in overtime to give McGuffey a 3-2 victory over Brownsville in a Section 3-AA opener.
Wyatt Rogers and Rocco Deluca added a goal apiece for the Highanders.