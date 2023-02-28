No umps, no problem
There was no umpire behind the plate calling balls and strikes, or even one of those so-called robo umps that could become part of the game in the future, when the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates kept playing Tuesday.
Umpires left the field after Baltimore’s Josh Lester grounded out to end the top of the ninth inning with the Orioles trailing 7-4, officially ending the spring training contest.
But the teams went ahead and played the bottom of the ninth inning after both managers had a quick discussion.
The Orioles wanted to get some work on the mound for right-hander Ofreidy Gómez. Teams occasionally agree to shorten or lengthen spring training games depending on needs.
With the umpires gone, the balls and strikes were called by the catcher, just like is done in so many backyard games.
The Washington & Jefferson College women’s basketball team was well-represented on the 2022-23 All-Presidents’ Athletic Conference Basketball teams and award winners, which were released Tuesday afternoon by the conference office.
Headlining W&J’s representation were sophomore guard/forward Meghan Dryburgh who earned Player of the Year and First Team status. Head coach Jina DeRubbo was tabbed PAC Coach of the Year for a second-straight season and the ninth time in her coaching career. Sophomore guards Adalynn Cherry and Bryn Bezjak garnered All-PAC Second Team honors.
Matt Seidl secured a spot on the Second Team while Nick Gearhart was recognized as an honorable mention.
