W&J announces COVID policy
The Washington & Jefferson College Department of Athletics has announced an updated spectator policy for the fall 2021 athletic season. Full capacity will be permitted for all on-campus home athletic events.
Masking will be required, regardless of vaccination status, for attendees at all indoor events, which includes women’s volleyball and men’s water polo during the fall season. Attendees without a mask will not be admitted and failure to comply with campus masking regulations will result in dismissal from the event. No food or drink will be permitted at indoor venues.
In addition, competing players, coaches, and other team personnel at indoor competitions, must be masked from arrival to Salvitti Family Gymnasium until they reach the competition area for pregame warmups.
Attending fans at home outdoor athletic events (football, men’s soccer, women’s soccer, field hockey, women’s tennis and men’s tennis) will not be required to wear masks when in outdoor areas but are asked to adhere to proper distancing measures. For outdoor events, masks are recommended at all times for unvaccinated guests.
The spectator policies are subject to change due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. W&J will continue to review CDC recommendations as they are available and adjust protocols as necessary.
Site change
The high school footballs season is just beginning and we already have our first adjustment.
That game between Monessen and Washinton was scheduled to be played at Washington but a lighting issue at Wash High Stadium has caused a site change to Canon-McMillan. Kickoff will be 7 p.m.
- California High School will have to wait a week to get underway as tonight’s game against Uniontown will be a scrimmage.
Uniontown no longer competes in the WPIAL and California originally scheduled it as a non-section game.