In girls soccer
Kayla Brose scored the game-winning goal in Chartiers-Houston’s 4-3 victory over Serra.
Ashley Horvath had two goals for the Bucs and Ava Cappazolli added the other.
- Seton-LaSalle downed Bentworth 1-0. Jasmine Manning stopped 18 out of 19 shots on goal..
- Elizabeth Forward defeated Belle Vernon 1-0 in overtime.
In boys soccer
Daniel Sassak scored with two minutes left in overtime to give Belle Vernon a 2-1 victory over Trinity.
- Charleroi defeated Southmoreland 21-0.
- Bentworth and Seton-LaSalle battled to a 0-0 tie in double overtime. Landon Urcho made 7 saves for Bentworth.
- Waynesburg shut out Brownsville, 4-0. No other information was made available.
- Canon-McMillan shut out Brashear, 3-0. No other information was made available.
In high school cross country
Trinity’s Ben Papson was 15th overall with a time of 18:24 and Dan Bouvy was 33rd overall with a time of 19:26 in the Commodore Perry Invitational in Hadley.
On the girls side, sophomore Kaylee Foringer of Trinity won the individual championship with a personal best 5K time of 20:30. Trinity finished 7th in the team standings.
Other Trinity place finishers:
36th-Abby Bodart (23:49)
38th-Samantha Ciampa (24:08)
53rd-Timberly Gardner (25:04)
73rd-Ava Campman (26:03)
In college soccer
The Waynesburg University women’s soccer team traveled to Baldwin-Wallace on Saturday looking to extend its winning streak to four games. Unfortunately, the host Yellow Jackets had other plans and dealt the visitors a 4-0 loss.
- The California University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team was blanked by a 6-0 count at Davis & Elkins in non-conference play on Saturday night.
With the loss, the Vulcans drop to 0-4-1 overall while playing their first road game since the season-opener on Sept. 2. Meanwhile, the Senators improve to 4-0 this season after upsetting No. 1 Charleston (W.Va.), the 2019 NCAA National Champions, earlier this week.
Sophomore Maddie Dittrich scored her first collegiate goal as she led Washington & Jefferson women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Hiram College Saturday evening.