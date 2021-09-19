In girls soccer

Kayla Brose scored the game-winning goal in Chartiers-Houston’s 4-3 victory over Serra.

Ashley Horvath had two goals for the Bucs and Ava Cappazolli added the other.

  • Seton-LaSalle downed Bentworth 1-0. Jasmine Manning stopped 18 out of 19 shots on goal..
  • Elizabeth Forward defeated Belle Vernon 1-0 in overtime.

In boys soccer

Daniel Sassak scored with two minutes left in overtime to give Belle Vernon a 2-1 victory over Trinity.

  • Charleroi defeated Southmoreland 21-0.
  • Bentworth and Seton-LaSalle battled to a 0-0 tie in double overtime. Landon Urcho made 7 saves for Bentworth.
  • Waynesburg shut out Brownsville, 4-0. No other information was made available.
  • Canon-McMillan shut out Brashear, 3-0. No other information was made available.

In high school cross country

Trinity’s Ben Papson was 15th overall with a time of 18:24 and Dan Bouvy was 33rd overall with a time of 19:26 in the Commodore Perry Invitational in Hadley.

On the girls side, sophomore Kaylee Foringer of Trinity won the individual championship with a personal best 5K time of 20:30. Trinity finished 7th in the team standings.

Other Trinity place finishers:

36th-Abby Bodart (23:49)

38th-Samantha Ciampa (24:08)

53rd-Timberly Gardner (25:04)

73rd-Ava Campman (26:03)

In college soccer

The Waynesburg University women’s soccer team traveled to Baldwin-Wallace on Saturday looking to extend its winning streak to four games. Unfortunately, the host Yellow Jackets had other plans and dealt the visitors a 4-0 loss.

  • The California University of Pennsylvania men’s soccer team was blanked by a 6-0 count at Davis & Elkins in non-conference play on Saturday night.

With the loss, the Vulcans drop to 0-4-1 overall while playing their first road game since the season-opener on Sept. 2. Meanwhile, the Senators improve to 4-0 this season after upsetting No. 1 Charleston (W.Va.), the 2019 NCAA National Champions, earlier this week.

Sophomore Maddie Dittrich scored her first collegiate goal as she led Washington & Jefferson women’s soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Hiram College Saturday evening.

