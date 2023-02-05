Boys basketball
Landan Stevenson scored 30 points to lead Mapletown to a 79-61 victory over Beth-Center in a non-section game.
Braden McIntire scored 18 points for the Maples (7-10), who led 34-28 at halftime.
Jason Zellie led Beth-Center (1-19) with 25 points.
College track
Senior Kristopher Lytle and sophomore Logan Pfister each captured individual victories on Saturday afternoon, as the California University men's track & field team finished third at the Bob Shannon Invitational hosted by Denison.
The Vulcans amassed 102 points after scoring in nine events while in Ohio. The host Big Red cruised to the invitational title with 181.5 points followed by Wooster (Ohio) in second place with 106.5 points. Cal was one of three Southwestern Pennsylvania schools to compete at the invitational.
Lytle captured a pair of individual crowns at Denison while reaching the league-qualifying standard in both events. He claimed the victory in the finals of 60-meter dash with a season-best time of 6.97 seconds, which ranks as the fourth-best mark in the conference this year. Lytle also won the 200-meter dash after crossing the finish line in 22.34 seconds.
Pfister earned his first win of the season in the high jump after clearing 2.00 meters (6-6.75 feet) on his second attempt at the height. He is tied for first on the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Performance List in the event this season after posting a mark of 2.01 meters (6-7.0 feet) in December.
• The California Vulcans scored in 10 events, highlighted by four runner-up finishes, on Saturday afternoon while placing third in the team standings at the Bob Shannon Invitational hosted by Denison.
California totaled 80 points at the event that featured eight schools in the team standings. Robert Morris captured the invitational title with 186.5 points followed by the host Big Red in second place with 122 points. The Vulcans were the lone NCAA Division II program at the event.
College wrestling
The Waynesburg University wrestling team wrapped up its regular season schedule on Saturday with a trip to the John Summa Invitational, which was hosted by Baldwin Wallace University. The Yellow Jackets placed eighth in the 10-team field.
Junior Colby Morris led the charge for Waynesburg with a runner-up finish at 174 pounds. Morris opened his run with a 7-2 decision Brandon Burkhart of Baldwin Wallace and followed that up with a pin in 1:28 over Brady Walsh of Ohio Wesleyan.
His semifinal win, a 4-2 overtime decision over Baldwin Wallace’s Luke Hopkins, moved Morris to 21-0 on the year and set up a championship bout with Chase Morgan, the starter for West Liberty, the number-four team in Division II, and a two-time NCAA Division II national qualifier. Though the Yellow Jacket suffered his first loss of the season by 3-2 decision, he didn’t back down from his biggest challenge of the year.
The Waynesburg University men’s track & field team traveled to Denison University to compete in the Bob Shannon Invitational. The Yellow Jackets placed seventh as a team.
Junior Isaiah Mathews qualified for the finals of the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.25 seconds. Mathews improved his time by more than 0.1 seconds to finish seventh with a mark of 7.14 seconds.
•
The Waynesburg University women’s track & field traveled to Denison University to compete in the Bob Shannon Invitational. The Yellow Jackets placed sixth as a team.
Another competition meant another record-setting performance by senior Katherine Henderson, who won the high jump with a program-best mark of 1.60 meters (5-2.99).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.