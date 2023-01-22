Boys basketball
Owen Norman scored 29 points to lead Fort Cherry to a non-section win, 71-39, over South Side Beaver.
Lucas Errett added 12 points and Derek Errett and Shane Cornali had 11 apiece for Fort Cherry (15-2). Jacob Strnisa scored 12 for South Side (5-11).
n Lorenzo Gardner scored 19 points as Monessen beat Beth-Center 66-35 in nonsection play for its 14th consecutive win.
Dante DeFelices added 12 points for Monessen (14-1) while teammate Jaisean Blackman tallied 11 points. Monessen led at halftime, 46-16. Luke Amon scored 11 points for Beth-Center (1-15).
n Joey Coyle notched 27 points and Troy Kozar scored 15 to lead Quaker Valley past Canon-McMillan 65-36 in the PBC Classic at Moon.
Quaker Valley moved to 9-4 while Canon-McMillan fell to 3-13.
Girls basketball
Raney Staub scored a career-high 28 points to pace Fort Cherry in a non-section 47-40 win over South Side Beaver.
Bailey Strinsa led South Side Beaver (6-10) with 14 points. Fort Cherry improved to 10-6.
n In nonsection play, Sidney Campbell scored 15 points and Hailey Johnson added 10 points as Monessen won its seventh consecutive game by defeating Beth-Center, 39-37, in overtime.
Callie Dorsey paced Beth-Center (4-12) with 14 points while Bailey Bernot added 10 points. Monessen improved to 9-4.
In wrestling
Jorden Williams (114), Michael Mansfield (160) and Jesse Orbin (172) won individual titles to help Chartiers-Houston place fourth in the team standings of the Mercer VFW Tournament.
In their first action in nearly two months, the California Vulcans reached seven Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying marks at the SPIRE Midwest Open on Saturday.
Senior Kristopher Lytle improved his league-qualifying mark in multiple events while in Ohio. He placed sixth in the 200-meter dash with a time of 22.27 seconds. Lytle also registered a time of 7.05 seconds in the finals of the 60-meter dash to finish ninth overall.
Classmate John Franklin, Jr. set a personal record in the finals of the 60-meter hurdles on Saturday, posting a time of 8.46 seconds to place fourth overall. He ranked sixth in the preliminaries with a time of 8.54 seconds. Franklin ranks fourth on the conference’s performance list this season in the event.
Fellow senior Sam Rothstein qualified for the PSAC Championships in the shot put with a personal-best distance of 13.93 meters (45-8.5 feet) on his fourth attempt. He finished fifth in the event on Saturday.
In college swimming
The California Vulcans reached a trio of Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference qualifying standards on Saturday afternoon while hosting the inaugural PennWest Duals at Hamer Hall on Senior Day.
The California (PA) swimming team dropped both dual meets against Clarion and Edinboro, all three institutions integrated in the 2022-23 academic year to form PennWest University. The Vulcans fall to 11-2 in dual meets this season after suffering a 137-66 loss to the Fighting Scots and a 136-69 loss to the Golden Eagles.
Junior Gabby Miller tallied a pair of league marks and captured the victory in the 100 freestyle on Saturday. She won the event by over seventh-tenths of a second with a time of 55.08 seconds. Miller also reached a conference standard in the 50 freestyle when she touched the wall in 24.81 seconds to place second overall.
n The Washington & Jefferson wrestling team dropped a 32-12 decision to Division II Fairmont State Saturday in the Jim White Duals hosted in the Ross Recreation Center.
The Presidents picked up three victories on the afternoon. Bryce Rodriguez-Uram won by fall (4:41) over Austin Brett at 141 pounds. Rodriguez-Uram improves to 11-4.
Hunter Swedish battled for a 6-3 victory over Nate Pelesky at 133 pounds. Swedish improved to 19-2 overall on the season
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.