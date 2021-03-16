Auriemma tests positive
UConn women’s basketball coach Geno Auriemma has tested positive for the coronavirus and will miss at least the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.
The Hall of Famer is isolating at home after receiving a positive result from a COVID-19 test taken on Sunday, but his team will play on without him, the school said.
He said he is not experiencing any symptoms and has no idea how he contracted the virus.
“I didn’t all the sudden go on spring break, I didn’t go to Florida,” he told reporters in a conference call on Monday. “I didn’t all of the sudden go on a motorcycle retreat to Montana or something. I didn’t do anything.”
The top-seeded Huskies are scheduled to leave for the tournament in San Antonio on Tuesday. According to federal and state health guidelines, Auriemma must remain in isolation for 10 days and may rejoin the team on March 24.
Gonzaga, Baylor lead AP All-America team
Gonzaga and Baylor spent almost the entire season holding down the top two spots in the Top 25.
Makes sense they’d hold down a bunch of spots on The Associated Press All-America teams.
The Bulldogs’ Corey Kispert and the Bears’ Jared Butler led the way with first-team nods Tuesday from the national panel of 63 media members that vote each week in the AP Top 25 poll. They were joined by unanimous pick Luka Garza of Iowa, a two-time selection, along with Ayo Dosunmu of Illinois and Cade Cunningham of Oklahoma State.
Kispert and Butler had plenty of company, though.