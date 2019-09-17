Luke Gladden
Canon-McMillan's Luke Gladden (14) heads the ball away from Mt. Lebanon's Zach Nellas during Class 4A Section 2 boys soccer match Tuesday night. Mt. Lebanon won 3-1 to remain undefeated in the section. Canon-MCMillan dropped to 3-1-1 in the section. Gladden had an assist on the Big Macs' goal, which tied the score at 1-1 in the second half.

Giuseppe Croce broke a tie by scoring on a penalty kick and Mt. Lebanon added an insurance goal late in the match to beat Canon-McMillan 3-1 in a showdown for first place in Class 4A Section 2 Thursday night.

Mt. Lebanon (5-0-0, 5-1-1) scored first but Canon-McMillan (3-1-1, 6-2-1) tied the score in the second half on a goal by Joey Fonagy.

Croce's penalty-kick goal gave Mt. Lebanon a 2-1 lead and Erich Bosch contributed an insurance goal for the Blue Devils.

• Brian Hustava scored four goals, powering surging Bentworth to a 9-2 victory over Monessen in Section 4-A.

Jerzy Timlin added two goal for Bentworth (4-2, 5-3), and Josh Ambrose, Alex Bayne and Landon Urcho each had one goal. The Bearcats have won three of their last four matches.

• Nate Witkowsky had a hat trick to help McGuffey snap a five-game losing streak as the Highlanders defeated South Allegheny, 5-0, in a Section 1-AA match.

Dalton Kuhn had a pair of goals and Elijah Jones added four assists for McGuffey (2-5, 2-5), which led 1-0 at the half.

South Allegheny falls to 0-5 in the section and 0-8 overall.

• Cullin Woytovich and Eben McIntyre each scored four goals as Charleroi shutout Uniontown, 11-0, in a non-section game.

Jace Kepich had a hat trick for Charleroi (5-0, 6-0), which has outscored opponents 43-2 this season.

• Matt Bucha, Dominic Hancq and Nathan Boardley all scored two goals as Chartiers-Houston defeated Section 4-A foe California, 7-1.

Austin Arnold added one goal and four assists for Chartiers-Houston (2-2-1, 5-2-1), winners of three of its last four matches.

Evan Robinson-Fisher scored the lone goal for California (0-5, 2-6).

• Gavin Benson scored three goals, leading Waynesburg to a 4-0 victory over visiting Beth-Center in Section 3-AA.

Benson scored the first two goals of the game and completed the hat trick after the Raiders' Tyler Switalski gave the home team a 3-0 advantage.

Goalkeeper Chase Henkins had to make eight shutout in the shutout.

Beth-Center fell to 4-2 in the section and 5-4 overall. Waynesburg moved ahead of the Bulldogs in the section standings at 4-1. The Raiders are 5-3 overall.

• Niko Apodiakos scored 26 seconds into the match and Belle Vernon kept Greensburg Salem scoreless for a 3-0 shutout victory in Section 3-AAA.

Apodiakos scored again in the second half along with Daniel Sassak for the Leopards. T.J. Watson made six saves to earn the win for Belle Vernon (5-0, 8-0).

It is the third consecutive loss for Greensburg Salem (1-5, 1-6).

• Elijah Cincinnati scored a goal in the first half and Trinity's defense made sure it was enough as the Hillers edged Ringgold 1-0 in Class 3A Section 3.

Goalkeeper Colby Thomas helped Trinity to its fourth shutout of the season.

The loss snapped a three-game winning streak by Ringgold (3-2, 5-4). Trinity (3-1, 4-2) moved ahead of Ringgold in the section standings.

• Jake Ference scored two goals, including the game-winner with 15:40 remaining, as Peters Township slipped past Baldwin 2-1 in Class 4A Section 2.

Ference gave PT (1-2-1, 1-3-2) a 1-0 lead off an assist from Dom Sambucco, but Baldwin's Tai Guzzi scored late in the first half to tie the score.

