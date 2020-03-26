Nineteen area high school basketball players were selected to play in the annual Roundball Classic, which is scheduled for April 24-25 at Geneva College.
That is, if it is played.
Organizers of the event said they plan to follow the lead of the PIAA when deciding whether the games should be played. The seven-game classic, featuring five boys games and a pair of girls games, could be postponed until May or June because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The current setup of the classic is to have three boys games beginning at 6 p.m., Friday, April 24 at Geneva’s Metheny Fieldhouse. Saturday would then feature a full slate with five games, starting with the first of two girls games at 2 p.m.
In total, 16 local boys were selected and all five games will feature at least one player. Those players include: Peters Township’s Colin Cote and Sam Petrarca; Trinity’s Michael Koroly and Dylan King; Connor Mislan of South Fayette; Belle Vernon’s Mitch Pohlot and Cam Nusser; Ringgold’s Chris Peccon and Luke Wyvratt; Lucas Garber of Waynesburg; McGuffey’s C.J. Cole; California’s Malik Ramsey; Chartiers-Houston’s Seth Dunn; Burgettstown’s Dylan Poirier; Beth-Center’s Andrew Bower; West Greene’s Ben Jackson and a trio of players from First Love Christian Academy – Isaiah Wilson, Jett Roesing and D.J. Gordon.
The three girls chosen were Beth-Center’s Olivia Greco, Monessen’s Qitarah Hardison and Trinity’s Riley DeRubbo, who also is hopeful the Hillers will be able to continue their run at a possible state title.
Trinity won its opening game of the PIAA Class 5A playoffs over Penn Hills then defeated Great Valley March 11 to advance to the quarterfinals. Less than 24 hours later, the PIAA announced that it was suspending all winter sports championships for at least two weeks. That has since been followed by Gov. Tom Wolf’s closing of schools until at least April 6 and a stay-at-home order for multiple counties throughout the commonwealth because of COVID-19.
A possible date for the resumption of winter championships and start of the spring sports season has remained in limbo with many questioning if either will return.