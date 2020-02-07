HERSHEY – Gerrit Nijenhuis knows he is respected on the wrestling mats at the Giant Center.
That’s because out of the three dual meets wrestled here in the PIAA Class AAA Team Tournament, the 182-pound returning state champion from Canon-McMillan High School has wrestled in only one, an opening day victory over District 3 champion Gettysburg on Thursday.
In each of the dual meets wrestled Friday – a 39-22 loss to Bethlehem Catholic in the quarterfinals and a 42-21 victory over Delaware Valley in a consolation match – he received a forfeit victory.
Undefeated on the season, Nijenhuis said he doesn’t mind the forfeit victories because they provide valuable team points, six of them when his hand is raised.
“Once you get to the PIAA tournament, it doesn’t happen,” said Nijenhuis. “There is some strategy to it.”
Mostly stopping the momentum that comes with a pin.
“I think the team wrestled great,” said Nijenhuis. “We have had to handle adversity.”
The latest came when Jimmy Baxter was accidentally kicked in the knee by Delaware Valley’s Preston Machado 28 seconds into the 132-pound bout. Baxter went down on the mat and appeared ready to get back up but the referee told him not to. Baxter was worked on by the training staff then helped off the mat.
“I’m not sure what happened. I haven’t talked to him yet,” said Canon-McMillan head coach Jeff Havelka immediately after the match.
Canon-McMillan lost its talented heavyweight, Gio Ramos, when he injured his knee at the Tri-CADA Tournament in early January. Most Canon-McMillan fans believe the loss of Ramos was a deciding factor in the Big Macs not winning a 19th consecutive section title and the WPIAL Class AAA Team Tournament.
Ramos was on crutches and along the sideline for his team’s dual meets, cheering them on.
“I thought we wrestled well and I was glad with how they responded after a tough loss to Bethlehem Catholic,” said Havelka. “I thought they all did a great job responding. So we’ll go back to the hotel, get something to eat and be back in the morning ready to go again.”
Canon-McMillan can finish as high as third place in state team tournament
In the quarterfinals, Bethlehem Catholic stopped Canon-McMillan, 39-22.
Bethlehem Catholic hurt Canon-McMillan in the light and middle weights.
Bethlehem Catholic won the first nine bouts. Only Jacob Gardner, who won a decision at 126 pounds, and Jimmy Baxter, who was successful at 138 pounds, managed to break through.
Dante Frinzi won by an 18-2 technical fall over Brandon Dami at 113 pounds. Cole Handlovic and Jamir Jimenez had pins for Bethlehem Catholic.
The Big Macs did win three out of the four upper weight bouts.
Matthew Furman won a close 3-1 decision over Justus Bozzi at 182 pounds. Teammate Evan Miller pinned Mike Maldonado in 1:29 at heavyweight.
Canon-McMillan will wrestle Erie Cathedral Prep today (9 a.m.) in the third round of consolations. The Big Macs can finish as high as third place.