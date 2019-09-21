WAYNESBURG — Film session will not be a fun time for Waynesburg University's football team this week.
Raekwon Wright saw to that.
The 5-10, 170-pound senior scored three touchdowns to help Bethany erase an early 10-0 deficit and defeat Waynesburg, 41-17, in a Presidents' Athletic Conference game Saturday afternoon at Wiley Stadium.
Waynesburg fell to 0-2 in the conference and 0-3 overall. Bethany moved to 1-1 in the conference and 1-2 overall.
Wright scored twice in the first half, and accounted for 136 total yards. Quarterback Carlin Bason rushed for 174 yards and two TDs but 105 of those yards and both scores came in the fourth quarter against a wilting Waynesburg defense.
"They were playing their defense up and we thought we could handle them," said Wright. "We just Just kept pounding them. That’s what we did. We faced adversity before. We just made some adjustments and came out with a win."
Wright and Bason helped Bethany roll up 347 rushing yards and 460 total against the Yellow Jackets.
Bethany head coach Bill Garvey said he was concerned about falling behind early.
“Raekwon has always been a steady player for us,” said Garvey. "We were definitely trying to get him going. Our offensive line, which is pretty young, did a nice job and we have two nice running backs in Gregg Avent and James Thomas, who are very unselfish."
Waynesburg amassed just 284 yards, with 50 coming on the first drive and 59 on the last touchdown run by Justin Flack with 4:09 to play. Quarterback Tyler Perone completed 11 of 23 pass attempts for just 111 yards. He was intercepted once and Waynesburg also lost a fumble.
“We’re being tested. We were tested today and we just have to respond better," said Waynesburg head coach Chris Smithley. "Give Bethany all the credit, but we are definitely not pleased with the way we played. We’re going to stay the course, trust the process and get back to work on Monday.
"We know we’re capable. We saw in the first quarter how we were able to move the ball. It’s a matter of us doing it, having confidence in doing it, and doing it for four quarters.”
A little "trickeration" helped Bethany take a 14-10 lead at halftime.
Facing a fourth down at Waynesburg's 37-yard line, Bethany sent out its punt team. Anthony Fiasco took a low snap, then took off downfield as a surprised Waynesburg return team scrambled after him.
Fiasco gained 31 yards and a first down. Wright went over from six yards a few plays later to give the Bison a 14-10 lead.
"It was not a called play," said Garvey. "We coach him up on those plays, softly. He pulled it down when he saw the lane. We let him do that.“
It was the second score of the half for Wright, who rushed 11 times for 76 yards before intermission.
Wright capped a 7-play, 32-yard drive in the first quarter with a 17-yard scoring run to cut the Yellow Jackets' lead to 10-7 with 2:53 left.
Waynesburg built the 10-point lead on a 37-yard field goal by Mike Ryhal that ended an 11-play drive to start the game.
A 55-yard punt return to the three by Roger Metzger set up Perone's one-yard run two plays later.
Waynesburg drove into Bethany territory late in the half but Ryhal's 51-yard field goal was wide right.