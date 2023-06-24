Welsh

Joe Tuscano / Observer-Reporter

Rocco Welsh of Waynesburg has the leg of Matthew Furman of Canon-McMillan during the 172-pound finals of the PIAA Class 3A Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.

For the second year in a row, Rocco Welsh was unstoppable in the high school wrestling postseason.

The senior from Waynesburg cut through the competition again to win the 172-pound title at the PIAA Class 3A championships.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In