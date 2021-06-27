Luca Augustine was the leader, the best wrestler on the best team in the PIAA, a sure six team points in most cases.
The Waynesburg senior let nothing get in his way during a season when getting in the way of the Raiders could be bad for one’s health.
His victory over Trey Kibe of Mifflin County in the 172-pound finals of the PIAA Class 3A Individual Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey was just such an occasion. He caught Kibe in the final few seconds of the match for the winning points.
What made the win so special was Kibe beat Augustine the week before, 5-3, in the West Class 3A Super Region. Augustine figured out what he did wrong in that match and fixed it.
Augustine finished with a 122-24 career record. He led the Raiders to their second straight WPIAL Team Tournament title and the program’s first state team title.
To top it off, he and teammate Wyatt Henson teamed up to pull off wins in the final two weight classes at the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic to give the Pennsylvania team a rare victory over the United States.