Hitting is Reagan Milliken’s forte. Even her future head coach Kelly Kovach Schoenly from Ohio State University dubbed her a “true power” player.
After back-to-back .500-plus batting averages as a freshman and sophomore – her junior year was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic – Reagan clubbed Bethel Park to an historic season that culminated in the program’s firstWPIAL championship. The Black Hawks defeated Canon-McMillan, 7-2, for the Class 6A title. In the game, Milliken reached base four times, twice on hits and twice after being hit by pitches. She scored three runs.
An all-state, all-district and all-section performer, Milliken led the region in batting with a .667 average. She hit 12 home runs, three triples and five doubles while driving in 40 RBI and scoring 31 runs.
She also maintained a .943 fielding percentage, committing just three errors and recording 22 assists, at shortstop.
Milliken will move to the corners for the Buckeyes while adding home run power to the OSU lineup, says Schoenly.
“Reagan has a pure swing, tremendous hand-eye coordination and the ability to hit for power to all fields with confidence. She loves the big moments and has the mentality to make a difference in the game with one swing,” Schoenley said.