Only a sophomore, Hanna Suhoski was the offensive and defensive catalyst in Trinity’s run to the first WPIAL softball title in school history.
Suhoski had a team-leading batting average of .421 with eight home runs and 28 RBI. She and Amber Morgan shared the team lead in hits with 32.
“Her (Suhoski) poise at the plate is what stands out,” Trinity coach Shawn Gray said. “She knows the strike zone very well and attacks.”
As a shortstop, Suhoski’s defense was impeccable, especially in the postseason, as she made difficult plays look routine while not committing any errors.
Suhoski said she only started playing shortstop as a freshman.
“We work on our defense all the time in practice, and I just try to be in good position,” she said after Trinity defeated Solanco in the first round of the state playoffs.
Suhoski was clutch at the plate in the playoffs as she blasted two home runs in the Hillers’ 5-4 victory in nine innings over previously undefeated Shaler to clinch a spot in the WPIAL Class 5A final, in which she had a two-run single and scored twice in an 11-7 victory over Armstrong.
“I just saw two good pitches to hit,” said Suhoski.
The sophomore had two hits against Penn-Trafford in the first round of the district playoffs and hit a walk-off homer against Montour in a non-section game prior to the start of the playoffs. The Spartans, who play in Class 4A, lost to Blue Mountain, 3-2, in the state final.
Sami Bewick senior Peters Township Sofia Celaschi junior Charleroi Madison Crump senior Chartiers Valley Morgan Doyle junior Canon-McMillan Meadow Ferri sophomore Chartiers-Houston Deirde Flaherty senior Mt. Lebanon Olivia Kolowitz senior Belle Vernon Maren Metikosh senior Belle Vernon Amber Morgan senior Trinity Ella Richey sophomore Chartiers-Houston Lauren Rush freshman Chartiers-Houston Sophia Zalar senior Carmichaels
