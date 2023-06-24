20230606_spt_trinitysoft_04.jpg

Mark Marietta

Mark Marietta/For the Observer-Reporter

Trinity’s Hanna Suhoski savors a jog around the bases after her two-run homer in the second inning of the PIAA 5A first-round game against Solanco at North Allegheny.

 Mark Marietta

Only a sophomore, Hanna Suhoski was the offensive and defensive catalyst in Trinity’s run to the first WPIAL softball title in school history.

Suhoski had a team-leading batting average of .421 with eight home runs and 28 RBI. She and Amber Morgan shared the team lead in hits with 32.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. See official rules here.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to continue reading. If you have a subscription, please Log In.

Sign Up
Log In