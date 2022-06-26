At the plate, Deirdre Flaherty gets the job done for the Mt. Lebanon softball team. In fact, there has been no better power hitter in the WPIAL these past two seasons.
As a sophomore last year, Flaherty led the WPIAL with 12 home runs while batting .650 with 37 RBI. As a junior this year, she again socked 12 homers, 10 in the span of two weeks.
This spring, Flaherty batted .592 with six doubles. She drove in 33 runs and produced .686 on-base and 1.449 slugging percentages. She struck out only once and was walked 16 times.
“Deirdre is a pretty dynamic hitter,” Lebo coach Casey Phillips said. “She’s been pretty unbelievable.
“She is one of the best power hitters I have ever seen,” he continued. “She has an easy demeanor, very humble and doesn’t put a lot of pressure on herself.”
A catcher, Flaherty helped lead the Blue Devils to a section championship and a playoff appearance in Class 6A. Lebo was 7-1 in its division and finished 12-5 overall after falling to North Allegheny in the WPIAL playoffs.
“Dee’s stats are gaudy and she’s a well-rounded person and a great softball player,” Phillips said. “She’s the focal point of a team that’s filled with a lot of unsung heroes.”