Riley Dunn, a McGuffey junior, became only the third person to win back-to-back WPIAL rifle championships.
Dunn, who finished with a score of 200-19x, edged Fredrick Mach of Bethel Park for her second straight title at the Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club.
She shot the same score to win last year in 2022.
Dunn also helped McGuffey to a seventh-place finish in the WPIAL team competition.
Dunn became McGuffey’s fifth champion in the event last year. In addition to her championships, John Hupp (2011), Rebekah Ashcroft (2008), Joe Nuzum and Wes Lauff (2005) also won individual titles for the Highlanders.
Competing in rifle doesn’t stop with her three weekly practices and local matches for McGuffey throughout the winter season.
For Dunn, who dreams to one day to possibly become an Olympic athlete, it’s a constant state of trying to take in information to get better. This is her third straight year she’s earned an invitation to the “Team USA Shooting” Junior Olympics to shoot both precision smallbore and precision air rifle. The past two years the event was held in Michigan. This year, it’s at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.
Dunn also traveled to 11 states over the past year for weekend events, shooting against better competition in her age group from across the country. Shooting regularly with others out of state, Dunn has taken tips and tricks from as simple as different stances to strategies of better taking care of her equipment.
Honorees Bria Bruce, Trinity Rachel Cox, McGuffey Kelly Doman, Avella Elizabeth Engle, Trinity Giannai LaMolinare, Bethel Park Frederick Mach, Bethel Park Parker Miller, Trinity Chelsea Patrick, Washington JLin Scott, West Greene JT Westwood, Mt. Lebanon
