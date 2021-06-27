Consistency is what sets Alayna Walther apart from the competition. It’s her calling card.
If there is a shooting competition, then Walther is sure to be found at or near the top of the leaderboard.
A senior from Avella, Walther was the 2020 PIAA State Scholastic Smallbore Prone champion. This season, she finished fourth at the WPIAL Championships, shooting 200-17x (the winner shot 200-18x), then almost pulled off a repeat and finished second in the state rifle competition. It was the fourth consecutive top-10 finish for Walther in the state competition. She finished third and 10th in her first two state competitions.
Walther was recipient of the Dave Kramer Award (perfect season, never dropped a point in any match).
She will continue her career in rifle at the University of Tennessee at Martin.
Walther was one member of another strong class of shooters from the WPIAL. Bethel Park’s Taylor Zeis was the WPIAL champion, and McGuffey’s Dwight Logsdon (8th) and Waynesburg’s Taylor Burnfield (9th) joined Walther in the top 10 of the state competition.