Gavin Teasdale took wrestling fans with him on a memorable journey, filled with drama, personal challenges and, finally, a triumphant ride into the PIAA history books. Four state finals, four victories. Perfect. With a 2-0 decision over Josh Jones of Saucon Valley in the 126-pound finals of the PIAA Class AA Wrestling Championships in Hershey last month, Teasdale, a senior at Jefferson-Morgan High School, stepped into elite company. He became only the 13th four-time champion in the tournament’s 81-year history, and the second wrestler at Jefferson-Morgan to accomplish the feat. Cary Kolat, one of the most famous wrestlers in the sport at any level, did it with his win in the finals of the 1992 state tournament, capping a 137-0 varsity record. Teasdale flirted with an undefeated record, but finished at 162-2. A Penn State recruit, Teasdale capped his high school career with a victory over Patrick Glory of Delbarton, N.J., in the Pittsburgh Wrestling Classic.
