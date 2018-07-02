With a score of 200-20x, Phillips, a Waynesburg Central High School junior, earned a two-shot victory over the field to win the WPIAL Individual Rifle Championships at Dormont-Mt. Lebanon Sportsmen’s Club. The junior had the only perfect score in the event and that earned her and Waynesburg their first gold medal. It was Phillips’ second attempt to win gold and she improved on her 29th position in last year’s event.
