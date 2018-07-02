Though Peters Township was unable to repeat as Penguin Cup champion, Gielarowski had an outstanding season for the Indians, who were the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League’s Class 3A regular-season champion with a 14-4 record. A senior, Gielarowski tied for the team scoring lead with Torrey Schwartz, accumulating 24 points. Gielarowski scored nine goals and had 15 assists. He had a five-point game in PT’s 5-3 win over Butler and scored two goals in a 4-3 victory over Bethel Park. In the postseason, Gielarowski scored the game-winning goal in the Indians’ 2-1 victory over Plum in the quarterfinals and tallied the opening goal in a 2-1 win over North Allegheny in the semifinals at the RMU Island Sports Center. That win sent Peters Township to the Penguin Cup final for the second consecutive year. Gielarowski was selected for the PIHL All-Star Game.
