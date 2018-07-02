Kylie Airesman appears as sweet as the cookies she peddles as a Girl Scout but beware, she’s dangerous. She has recorded 413 kills on the volleyball court. She enters her senior season at Bishop Canevin on pace to reach No. 2 on the school’s all-time kills list. Currently, the McDonald native is tied for eighth with 88 aces and ninth with 561 digs. She set records with 22 kills, 12 aces and 26 digs in three matches this season, including in the first round of the PIAA tournament. A two-year co-captain, she helped lead the Crusaders to their third WPIAL title in five years. In this year’s finals sweep, 25-19, 25-22, 25-22, against Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Airesman posted a team-high 23 digs and 12 kills to go along with two service aces. The 5-10 outside hitter is a multiple all-state, all-WPIAL and all-section selection with two section and WPIAL titles to her credit as well as one state championship.
Latest News
Trending News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13