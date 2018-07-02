The numbers look like they came from a video game but they are real. Pitcher Bailey Parshall, a senior lefty for Belle Vernon, capped an incredible career this season – one of the best in WPIAL history – by leading the Leopards to a second consecutive Class 4A title and to within two victories of a state championship. Parshall pitched Belle Vernon to a 22-4 record but the numbers go deeper than just wins and losses. Parshall was overpowering and simply dominant. She had a 20-4 record, an 0.42 ERA, threw three no-hitters, gave up only 63 hits and 17 walks in 167 innings and had a mind-boggling 311 strikeouts. Parshall fell six strikeouts shy of the WPIAL single-season record. Had Carrick not forfeited two games to BVA, Parshall would have shattered the record. She finished her career with a 76-13 record, 984 strikeouts and never lost a WPIAL playoff game. Parshall, however, was more than just a pitcher. The Penn State recruit also was dangerous with the bat as she hit .418 and drew 22 walks.

