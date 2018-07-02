Madison Clayton led Waynesburg Central High School to a landmark season as the Raiders became the first team from Greene County to win a WPIAL soccer championship, taking the Class AA title with a 4-2 win over defending champion Freedom in the title game. A Pitt recruit and senior forward, Clayton led the WPIAL with 57 goals and scored 142 in her career. Clayton, who was a student at Jefferson-Morgan, played four seasons for Waynesburg as part of a co-op between the schools. She led the Raiders to a 20-2 record this season, which included 19 consecutive victories.
Daily Sports Newsletter
Want daily sports updates delivered to you email? Sign up for our Daily Sports Newsletter!
See what people are talking about at The Community Table!
Latest News
Trending News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13