waynesburgsoccer
Buy Now

Waynesburg’s Madison Clayton is defended Monday by Freeport’s Emily Wolfe during a WPIAL Class AA semifinal match at Moon High School.

 Celeste Van Kirk/Observer-Reporter

Madison Clayton led Waynesburg Central High School to a landmark season as the Raiders became the first team from Greene County to win a WPIAL soccer championship, taking the Class AA title with a 4-2 win over defending champion Freedom in the title game. A Pitt recruit and senior forward, Clayton led the WPIAL with 57 goals and scored 142 in her career. Clayton, who was a student at Jefferson-Morgan, played four seasons for Waynesburg as part of a co-op between the schools. She led the Raiders to a 20-2 record this season, which included 19 consecutive victories.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription