Field hockey is a family affair for Veronica (Nica) Schratz. Her assistant coach at Peters Township is her sister, Courtney, who played at Robert Morris University. Older sister Sami plays at Ohio University. Another sister, Greta, will be a senior at Peters Township next fall and has committed to St. Francis. Though the baby, Nica is the best. She led the Indians in scoring for the past two seasons and was the squad’s MVP. Nica also gained All-WPIAL and All-section honors this season as a sophomore. According to PT head coach Amy Casciola, “Nica is a fierce competitor. She has great stick work and a powerful shot. “ That shot produced 17 goals and 13 assists as a freshman and 19 tallies and seven assists as a sophomore. The left-midfielder led the Indians to the WPIAL playoffs twice. The daughter of Jackie and Walt Schratz also excels at lacrosse for the Indians. She also competes for the Pittsburgh Venom Field Hockey Club.
Latest News
Trending News
Reader Poll
Latest e-Edition
Upcoming Events
-
Jul 8
-
Jul 9
-
Jul 10
-
Jul 11
-
Jul 12
-
Jul 13